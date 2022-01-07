SunExpress launches direct flights between Vilnius, Antalya

ISTANBUL
SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa Group, will start direct regular flights between Vilnius and Turkey’s leisure capital Antalya as of April, expanding its European flight network with new destinations for summer 2022.

SunExpress, which connects Antalya to the most destinations with the most direct flights on both domestic and international routes, announced that it is adding a new direct service to the Lithuanian capital city with up to seven weekly flights as of April.

Until now, SunExpress operated charter flights between Lithuania and Turkey on behalf of several tour operators. With SunExpress’ direct flights starting from April, Lithuanian holidaymakers will have the opportunity to plan their Turkey holidays individually for the first time and reach the popular tourist destination of Antalya easier than ever.

For SunExpress passengers who wish to explore Vilnius which charms visitors with its unique atmosphere that features ancient and modern architecture, historical buildings, cultural heritage, and thematic festivals, tickets are already available for purchase on the carrier’s website and mobile app.

