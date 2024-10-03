Sudan welcomes 2,500 tons of aid from Türkiye-Kuwait relief ship

PORT SUDAN, Sudan

The "Sudan Ship," a collaborative effort between Türkiye and Kuwait, arrived in Port Sudan on Wednesday carrying approximately 2,500 tons of relief materials.

Welcoming the aid ship were Sudanese officials including Culture and Information Minister Graham Abdelkader and Transport Minister Abubakr Abu al-Qasim. Also present were Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Fatih Yildiz and Mohammed Ibrahim al-Hamed, Charge d'Affaires of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Khartoum.

Selva Adem, Sudan's Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, expressed gratitude for the support provided by Kuwait and Türkiye, emphasizing the Sudanese government's commitment to delivering aid to those enduring severe hardships across the country. Adem highlighted the ongoing need for assistance even after the current conflict subsides.

Turkish Ambassador Yıldız reaffirmed Türkiye's solidarity with the people and government of Sudan. He noted that the aid, provided in partnership with Kuwait, aims to not only assist Sudanese in need but also raise global awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

Yıldız stressed that, amid the world's focus on crises in Gaza and Ukraine, Sudan's plight should not be overlooked.

Al-Hamed explained that the aid ship, costing over $2 million, was funded by the Kuwait Relief Society following instructions from Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He assured that Kuwait would maintain its support for Sudan throughout this challenging period.