Submerged minaret in Samsun emerges as hub for water sports

Submerged minaret in Samsun emerges as hub for water sports

SAMSUN
Submerged minaret in Samsun emerges as hub for water sports

The area known as Batık Minare (Submerged Minaret) in the Bafra district of the Black Sea province of Samsun has become a weekend gathering point for water sports enthusiasts.

The site emerged after the construction of the Derbent Dam on the Kızılırmak River by the State Hydraulic Works between 1984 and 1990, which submerged around 200 structures in the Boğazkaya neighborhood.

The minaret of the village mosque, left standing above the waterline, became the only visible remnant of the settlement, giving the area its name.

Today, Batık Minare hosts canoe shows and various water sports events, attracting local and international visitors from Samsun and surrounding provinces.

With its natural scenery and tranquil waters, the location offers a distinctive setting for canoeing and rowing, making it an emerging hub for aquatic activities. Vistors find the opportunity to combine sports with peaceful moments in nature.

Canoe trainer and extreme sports athlete Volkan Karaman highlighted the region’s tourism potential, calling the events “a major opportunity for promoting Bafra.” He noted, “Thanks to such activities, the number of tourists visiting our region increases every day, revitalizing local tourism. Guests not only enjoy canoe trips but also witness the history of the area.”

According to Karaman, water sports have been gaining momentum in recent years.

Bafra also hosts the annual Kapıkaya Festival, featuring paragliding, cycling tours, hiking, mountaineering and entertainment along the Kızılırmak River.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Talks on security guarantees needed for Ukraine peace: Rubio

Talks on security guarantees needed for Ukraine peace: Rubio
LATEST NEWS

  1. Talks on security guarantees needed for Ukraine peace: Rubio

    Talks on security guarantees needed for Ukraine peace: Rubio

  2. Erdoğan holds phone call with NATO chief on Russia-Ukraine war

    Erdoğan holds phone call with NATO chief on Russia-Ukraine war

  3. Türkiye accuses SDF of undermining Syria's unity

    Türkiye accuses SDF of undermining Syria's unity

  4. Erdoğan pledges 'Century of Türkiye' reform agenda

    Erdoğan pledges 'Century of Türkiye' reform agenda

  5. Probe launched into CHP leader’s claims over Istanbul case

    Probe launched into CHP leader’s claims over Istanbul case
Recommended
Erdoğan holds phone call with NATO chief on Russia-Ukraine war

Erdoğan holds phone call with NATO chief on Russia-Ukraine war
Türkiye accuses SDF of undermining Syrias unity

Türkiye accuses SDF of undermining Syria's unity
Erdoğan pledges Century of Türkiye reform agenda

Erdoğan pledges 'Century of Türkiye' reform agenda
Probe launched into CHP leader’s claims over Istanbul case

Probe launched into CHP leader’s claims over Istanbul case
Istanbul’s historic Sirkeci station under restoration for cultural revival

Istanbul’s historic Sirkeci station under restoration for cultural revival
Turkish top diplomat holds high-level talks in Doha

Turkish top diplomat holds high-level talks in Doha
Türkiye’s population rises by nearly 160,000 in first half of 2025

Türkiye’s population rises by nearly 160,000 in first half of 2025
WORLD Talks on security guarantees needed for Ukraine peace: Rubio

Talks on security guarantees needed for Ukraine peace: Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that security guarantees for Ukraine needed to be part of peace talks, adding he was hopeful of imminent progress towards ending the war.
ECONOMY Central Bank keeps year-end inflation forecast stable

Central Bank keeps year-end inflation forecast stable

Türkiye’s Central Bank left its year-end inflation forecast for 2025 unchanged at 24 percent, Governor Fatih Karahan announced on Aug. 14.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿