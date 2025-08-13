Submerged minaret in Samsun emerges as hub for water sports

SAMSUN

The area known as Batık Minare (Submerged Minaret) in the Bafra district of the Black Sea province of Samsun has become a weekend gathering point for water sports enthusiasts.

The site emerged after the construction of the Derbent Dam on the Kızılırmak River by the State Hydraulic Works between 1984 and 1990, which submerged around 200 structures in the Boğazkaya neighborhood.

The minaret of the village mosque, left standing above the waterline, became the only visible remnant of the settlement, giving the area its name.

Today, Batık Minare hosts canoe shows and various water sports events, attracting local and international visitors from Samsun and surrounding provinces.

With its natural scenery and tranquil waters, the location offers a distinctive setting for canoeing and rowing, making it an emerging hub for aquatic activities. Vistors find the opportunity to combine sports with peaceful moments in nature.

Canoe trainer and extreme sports athlete Volkan Karaman highlighted the region’s tourism potential, calling the events “a major opportunity for promoting Bafra.” He noted, “Thanks to such activities, the number of tourists visiting our region increases every day, revitalizing local tourism. Guests not only enjoy canoe trips but also witness the history of the area.”

According to Karaman, water sports have been gaining momentum in recent years.

Bafra also hosts the annual Kapıkaya Festival, featuring paragliding, cycling tours, hiking, mountaineering and entertainment along the Kızılırmak River.