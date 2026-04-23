Studies for rail link to Türkiye to be completed soon: Saudi minister

Studies for rail link to Türkiye to be completed soon: Saudi minister

ISTANBUL
Studies for rail link to Türkiye to be completed soon: Saudi minister

A Saudi minister said on April 22 that studies for a railway link connecting the Kingdom to Türkiye via Jordan and Syria are set to be completed before the end of the year.

Speaking to Saudi television Al Arabiya, Transport and Logistics Services Minister Saleh al-Jasser said the project would “enhance regional integration, support trade, and develop a sustainable land transport system between countries of the region.”

The Kingdom’s national railway network “currently extends to the Jordanian border via the al-Haditha crossing, making it a strategic focal point for future expansion into regional and international connectivity,” he added.

The minister emphasized that Saudi Arabia’s ports and corridors “were working in an integrated manner to ensure the continuation of regional trade and facilitate the movement of goods between countries.”

Saudi Arabia “could receive over 17 million containers annually,” he said, stressing the importance of the Saudi ports in receiving containers transferred from Gulf states.

On April 3, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said Ankara plans to extend railway lines to the Syrian city of Aleppo as part of efforts to revive the historic Hejaz Railway.

The Hejaz Railway is one of the region’s most prominent historical infrastructure projects, built between 1900 and 1908, stretching about 1,322 kilometers between Damascus and Medina in Saudi Arabia. It was later expanded to nearly 1,900 kilometers with additional lines.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

    ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

  2. Anzac dawn service held at Gallipoli on 111th anniversary

    Anzac dawn service held at Gallipoli on 111th anniversary

  3. Türkiye expects major tourism boost as Formula 1 returns

    Türkiye expects major tourism boost as Formula 1 returns

  4. Ankara steps up preparations for NATO summit

    Ankara steps up preparations for NATO summit

  5. Istanbul police seize thousands of gun parts hidden underground

    Istanbul police seize thousands of gun parts hidden underground
Recommended
Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source
Confidence falls in services and retail, rises in construction

Confidence falls in services and retail, rises in construction
Households’ 12-month ahead inflation expectations increase

Households’ 12-month ahead inflation expectations increase
IEA sees tight liquefied natural gas markets through 2027

IEA sees 'tight' liquefied natural gas markets through 2027
Türkiye targets $2.5 billion in seafood exports for 2026

Türkiye targets $2.5 billion in seafood exports for 2026
Tour of Türkiye to promote, boost Turkish cycling tourism

Tour of Türkiye to promote, boost Turkish cycling tourism
Chinese EVs geared up to dominate worlds biggest auto show

Chinese EVs geared up to dominate world's biggest auto show
WORLD Palestinians vote in first elections since Gaza war

Palestinians vote in first elections since Gaza war

Palestinians in the West Bank and a central area of Gaza began voting on April 25 in municipal elections in the first vote since the Gaza war, marked by a narrow political field and widespread disillusionment.
ECONOMY Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans to cut a tenth of its workforce, looking for productivity gains from its remaining workers as it invests heavily in artificial intelligence.
SPORTS ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

Türkiye’s most storied football rivalry takes center stage on April 26 as Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in a match that could decide the Süper Lig title, with both sides desperate to recover from shock exits in the Ziraat Turkish Cup.  
﻿