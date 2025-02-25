Students shape snow into animation figures at Erciyes fest

KAYSERİ
University students are collaborating with international sculptors to transform massive blocks of snow into well-known animation characters at a global snow sculpture festival in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri’s renowned Erciyes ski resort.

The event is part of the second edition of the International Erciyes Snow Sculpture Festival and Symposium, bringing together nearly 20 students from Erciyes University’s Department of Sculpture and artists from Peru, Italy, Germany, Iran, Belarus and Australia.

Using tools such as pickaxes, shovels, spatulas and saws, students sculpted famed characters such as Tweety and Sylvester, Minions and Aladdin’s Magic Lamp at the festival.

Associate Professor Osman Yılmaz, head of the department, explained that 10 foreign artists lead their teams with the assistance of the students, underlining the valuable experience of students in working with professionals in a hands-on setting.

Nisanur Yüksel, a third-year sculpture student, highlighted the importance of working alongside renowned sculptors, stating that it was their first time shaping snow, as they usually work with clay at university.

Beyza Harman, another student, explained that the festival allows them to step beyond traditional techniques — working as assistants, they gain insight into different approaches to sculpting.

Graduate student Beyza Al echoed this sentiment, pointing out that the cultural and artistic exchange at the event is invaluable.

“We are creating three-dimensional works from snow, which is an incredible experience,” she added. “To become a great artist, hands-on practice is essential, and this festival provides this opportunity.”

