Students planning to study abroad must verify diploma equivalence, experts say

ISTANBUL
With university application deadlines approaching across Europe, experts warn Turkish students about potential pitfalls in selecting study abroad programs, particularly those promising easy admission, Turkish-language instruction, or guaranteed degree recognition.

Despite being marketed as accessible and affordable, some of international programs may not be recognized by Türkiye’s Higher Education Council (YÖK), leaving students with diplomas that are not considered valid upon their return.

Osman Yılmaz, the head of an overseas education consultants association, noted that an increasing number of students are being directed to medical or law programs in countries such as Georgia and Russia, specifically those claiming to offer education in Turkish.

“These are usually students who didn’t score high enough to study these competitive fields in Türkiye,” he noted. “However, most of these Turkish-language programs are not recognized by the YÖK. As a result, students return home with a degree that may not be considered valid.”

Yılmaz strongly advises against enrolling in any medical faculty that offers instruction in Turkish.

According to Yılmaz, there are still viable options for Turkish students abroad, particularly in countries like the U.K., Hungary, the Baltic states and Romania.

To avoid problems later, Yılmaz recommends choosing universities recognized by YÖK, listed in international rankings and known for academic quality.

Before applying to any program, students should request a recognition certificate from the YÖK, according to the expert.

 

