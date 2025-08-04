Students in Türkiye face housing crunch ahead of new academic year

With Türkiye in the midst of university placement season, thousands of students and families grapple with the daunting task of securing affordable housing in cities where soaring rental prices have become prohibitively expensive.

Despite a slight slowdown in rental hikes, Istanbul still remains the priciest option for students, daily Hürriyet reported.

In Beşiktaş and Kadıköy, the average monthly rent for a flat has reached 45,000 Turkish Liras (around $1,110).

In İzmir, which attracts students with its relatively balanced lifestyle, rents now start at 22,500 liras ($550).

Ankara, home to some of Türkiye’s most prestigious universities, has seen the steepest rental increases nationwide.

Even in cities typically known for lower living costs, students are facing substantial financial burdens.

"Due to high rental costs, many students now opt to share larger apartments with multiple roommates to reduce expenses," noted Makbule Yönel Maya, general manager of a real estate appraisal.

Private dormitories present another option for students, though not always a cheaper one.

Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe
