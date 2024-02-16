Student placement center to utilize AI for enhanced efficiency

ANKARA

Student Selection and Placement Center (ÖSYM) will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) in order to conduct examinations more efficiently and streamline the process.

Presenting at the General Consultation and Training Meeting, where exam practices and new projects to be carried out this year were evaluated, ÖSYM President Bayram Ali Ersoy announced that the institution will utilize AI to generate questions and make evaluations.

Stating that the institution will maintain the balance between machine and human, Ersoy said: "We will make the most efficient use of our artificial intelligence experts. This step will enable all institutions to establish much more effective coordination in the exam processes."

Ersoy stated that in the upcoming period, new exams will be conducted in a digital environment and that the institution will continue efforts to transition from paper-based exams to digital-based applications, saving both time for the candidates, as they will be able to see their exam results faster, and money for the institution.

"We added two new exams to the foreign language exams we conduct as electronic exams and conducted the Pharmacy Placement Test and Pharmacy Specialization Education Entrance Examination in a digital environment," he said.

Ersoy also shared that the Turkish International Student Admission Examination (YÖS) was held twice last year after 13 years.

"This year we will hold it on May 18 in nearly 80 centers in about 50 countries. Every year, 70,000 to 80,000 international students enroll in Türkiye. We want to increase this number and help our universities accept international students," he added.