Strong winds disrupt daily life across Marmara region

ISTANBUL

Strong winds have caused disruptions in daily life and led to widespread warnings across the Marmara region, including the megacity of Istanbul and the northwestern city of Çanakkale.

Local authorities in Istanbul issued warnings to the public, indicating that the strong winds could continue through May 1, posing risks such as falling trees, flying debris and transportation disruptions.

"There might also be adverse effects on infrastructure, including telephone lines and electricity production facilities,” prominent meteorologist Orhan Şen said, warning that strong winds have the potential to cause ferry services to be canceled and impede sea navigation.

Meanwhile, the gusty weather already led to the suspension of ferry services to the islands of Gökçeada and Bozcaada in Çanakkale on April 28 and 29.

Experts recommend that citizens remain cautious, avoid outdoor activities in exposed areas and take preventive measures for potential damages caused by the wind.

Disaster management specialist, Professor Dr. Mikdat Kadıoğlu, emphasized the importance of securing windows and taking shelter during such weather events, especially in the presence of risk factors like falling trees or rooftop debris.

"Watch out for explosive trees, particularly rotting and dry ones that might collapse during a storm and kill or injure people,” the expert warned.

In addition to the wind, the weather forecast includes heavy rainfall in various regions, particularly across the Aegean, the Mediterranean and the Eastern Black Sea coasts.