Strike is over but troubled Boeing still faces many challenges

Strike is over but troubled Boeing still faces many challenges

SEATTLE
Strike is over but troubled Boeing still faces many challenges

Factory workers at Boeing have voted to accept a contract offer and end their strike after more than seven weeks, clearing the way for the company to restart idled Pacific Northwest assembly lines.

But the strike was just one of many challenges the troubled U.S. aerospace giant faces as it works to return to profitability and regain public confidence.

Resuming production will allow Boeing to generate much-needed cash, which it has been bleeding.

“Even for a company the size of Boeing, it is a life-threatening problem,” said Gautam Mukunda, lecturer at the Yale School of Management.

As the machinists get back to work, management will have to address a host of other problems.

The company needs to get on better financial footing. But while doing so, it also needs to prioritize the quality of its workmanship and its relationships with employees and suppliers, analysts said.

Boeing has been managing itself to meet short-term profit goals and “squeezing every stakeholder, squeezing every employee, every supplier to the point of failure in order in order to maximize their short-term financial performance,” Mukunda said.

“That is bad enough if you run a clothing company. It is unacceptable when you are building the most complex mass-produced machines human beings have ever built.”

Above all, Boeing needs to produce more planes. When workers are back and production resumes, the company will be producing about 30 737s a month.

Another challenge will be getting the company's fragile supply chain running again, said Cai von Rumohr, an aviation analyst at financial services firm TD Cowen.

Suppliers that were working ahead of Boeing’s schedule when the strike began may have had to lay workers off or finance operations on their own.

"There are lots of nasty questions in terms of complexities that go into revamping the supply chain,” he said.

One way Boeing could generate cash would be to sell companies that don’t fit directly in the business, such as flight information provider Jeppesen Sanderson, which it bought in 2000 for $1.5 billion, von Rumohr said.

“They’d lose some earnings but they’d get a lot of cash to reduce their debt,” he added. “They really need to get to a more stable position where they have a solid credit rating.”

Ortberg acknowledged the challenges ahead in a message to employees after they voted to end the walkout.

“There is much work ahead to return to the excellence that made Boeing an iconic company," he said.

The labor standoff — the first strike by Boeing machinists since an eight-week walkout in 2008 — was the latest setback in a volatile year for the aerospace giant .

Boeing came under several federal investigations this year after a door plug blew off a 737 Max plane during an Alaska Airlines flight in January. Federal regulators put limits on Boeing airplane production that they said would last until they felt confident about manufacturing safety at the company.

strikes, issues,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Musks Trump bet pays off, US gov’t faces hardcore reform

Musk's Trump bet pays off, US gov’t faces 'hardcore' reform
LATEST NEWS

  1. Musk's Trump bet pays off, US gov’t faces 'hardcore' reform

    Musk's Trump bet pays off, US gov’t faces 'hardcore' reform

  2. China export growth beats expectations in October

    China export growth beats expectations in October

  3. Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro goes on sale with a big price tag

    Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro goes on sale with a big price tag

  4. What impact will Donald Trump have on the world economy?

    What impact will Donald Trump have on the world economy?

  5. Emirates logs $2.5 bln half-year profit amid Mideast crises

    Emirates logs $2.5 bln half-year profit amid Mideast crises
Recommended
Musks Trump bet pays off, US gov’t faces hardcore reform

Musk's Trump bet pays off, US gov’t faces 'hardcore' reform
China export growth beats expectations in October

China export growth beats expectations in October

Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro goes on sale with a big price tag

Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro goes on sale with a big price tag

What impact will Donald Trump have on the world economy

What impact will Donald Trump have on the world economy?
Emirates logs $2.5 bln half-year profit amid Mideast crises

Emirates logs $2.5 bln half-year profit amid Mideast crises
Equities swing, bitcoin hits record as traders weigh Trump 2.0

Equities swing, bitcoin hits record as traders weigh Trump 2.0
R&D expenditure increases by 90 percent last year

R&D expenditure increases by 90 percent last year
WORLD Harris gives defiant concession after stunning Trump win

Harris gives defiant concession after stunning Trump win

Donald Trump's crushing presidential victory heralded a new era of uncertainty in the United States and the world on Wednesday, as defeated Kamala Harris gave a defiant concession speech while vowing to help with his transition to power.
ECONOMY Musks Trump bet pays off, US gov’t faces hardcore reform

Musk's Trump bet pays off, US gov’t faces 'hardcore' reform

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, is positioned to have sweeping powers in the second Trump administration as a deputy tasked with restructuring government operations using his aggressive approach to business.
SPORTS Galatasaray aims for win in Europa League

Galatasaray aims for win in Europa League

Galatasaray hosts Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur on Nov. 7 in the Europa League, hoping to end its opponent’s winning streak.
﻿