Stricter inspections rolled out in Türkiye as bird flu cases rise in Europe

Stricter inspections rolled out in Türkiye as bird flu cases rise in Europe

ISTANBUL
Stricter inspections rolled out in Türkiye as bird flu cases rise in Europe

Türkiye is tightening biosecurity measures against avian influenza, also known as bird flu, following a marked surge in highly pathogenic cases across Europe, authorities have announced.

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry announced a comprehensive set of restrictions targeting the sale and movement of poultry, aiming to curb potential transmission routes.

Under the new framework, the open-air sale of poultry such as chickens, ducks, and geese will be prohibited, including transactions conducted in neighborhood markets and informal settings.

The ministry also moved to block the online marketing and delivery of live poultry via social media platforms, where a growing number of listings have enabled nationwide distribution, often with cash-on-delivery options.

Provincial governor’s offices, district authorities, and municipalities will coordinate enforcement, with inspections intensified at animal trading points and across digital channels. Veterinary road control and inspection stations will increase surveillance of poultry and related product shipments nationwide.

In parallel, slaughterhouses handling spent laying hens will be subjected to stricter audits. Officials will scrutinize records and verify whether birds delivered to facilities are processed in accordance with regulations.

Authorities also emphasized the importance of rapid response mechanisms, instructing agricultural directorates and nature conservation units to promptly assess reports, including those involving wildlife.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe

Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe

    Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe

  2. Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

    Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

  3. Children lead Turkish parliament at special session

    Children lead Turkish parliament at special session

  4. Türkiye to train 200 Nigerian military personnel under deal

    Türkiye to train 200 Nigerian military personnel under deal

  5. NATO chief to pay visit to Ankara before key leaders’ summit

    NATO chief to pay visit to Ankara before key leaders’ summit
Recommended
Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe

Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe
Children lead Turkish parliament at special session

Children lead Turkish parliament at special session
Türkiye to train 200 Nigerian military personnel under deal

Türkiye to train 200 Nigerian military personnel under deal
NATO chief to pay visit to Ankara before key leaders’ summit

NATO chief to pay visit to Ankara before key leaders’ summit
Türkiye’s health tourism faces rival campaigns amid global rise

Türkiye’s health tourism faces rival campaigns amid global rise
‘Alparslan,’ ‘Alya’ top list for most popular baby names

‘Alparslan,’ ‘Alya’ top list for most popular baby names
WORLD Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN

Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN

Four candidates to be the next secretary-general of the United Nations will audition for the job this week, far fewer than there were 10 years ago when António Guterres was selected as U.N. chief.
ECONOMY Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

The Dutch government said Monday that it would allocate over 950 million euros ($1.1 billion) to help compensate businesses and individuals for the surge in petrol prices since the outbreak of war between the U.S. and Iran.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿