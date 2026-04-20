Stricter inspections rolled out in Türkiye as bird flu cases rise in Europe

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is tightening biosecurity measures against avian influenza, also known as bird flu, following a marked surge in highly pathogenic cases across Europe, authorities have announced.

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry announced a comprehensive set of restrictions targeting the sale and movement of poultry, aiming to curb potential transmission routes.

Under the new framework, the open-air sale of poultry such as chickens, ducks, and geese will be prohibited, including transactions conducted in neighborhood markets and informal settings.

The ministry also moved to block the online marketing and delivery of live poultry via social media platforms, where a growing number of listings have enabled nationwide distribution, often with cash-on-delivery options.

Provincial governor’s offices, district authorities, and municipalities will coordinate enforcement, with inspections intensified at animal trading points and across digital channels. Veterinary road control and inspection stations will increase surveillance of poultry and related product shipments nationwide.

In parallel, slaughterhouses handling spent laying hens will be subjected to stricter audits. Officials will scrutinize records and verify whether birds delivered to facilities are processed in accordance with regulations.

Authorities also emphasized the importance of rapid response mechanisms, instructing agricultural directorates and nature conservation units to promptly assess reports, including those involving wildlife.