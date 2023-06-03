Streets of Ankara flooded after downpours

ANKARA
The streets of the capital Ankara flooded on June 3 following perpetual downpours throughout the day.

The water level raised in Keçiören, Çankaya and Yenimahalle, causing material damage, especially in houses and offices on the ground floors.

Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavaş made a statement on his social media account and warned the citizens.

"Our city is experiencing the heaviest rainfall of the year. All permits of our relevant units have been lifted due to the ongoing rains in all regions. We will continue our work in vigilance, we will reach all notifications one by one," he said.

