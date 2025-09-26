Streaming scandal hits frontrunner in Japan PM race

TOKYO

Japan's Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi answers questions during the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) presidential election candidates joint press conference at LDP headquarters in Tokyo.

A frontrunner in Japan's leadership race was forced to apologise on Sept. 26 after his campaign admitted trying to flood a popular live-streaming platform with flattering comments.

Shinjiro Koizumi has routinely topped polls in the five-way contest to become head of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Japan's fifth prime minister in as many years.

A victory by the 44-year-old would represent a generational change for the long-dominant LDP as it seeks to win back voters after a string of scandals and poor election results.

However, tabloid magazine Shukan Bunshun reported that an aide pressed other members of his campaign team and supporters to post messages of praise for Koizumi on Niconico, a popular video-sharing site.

"I've been told that this email was sent to proliferate support for me, but some of the comments cited as examples went too far and were inappropriate," Koizumi told reporters on Sept. 26.

He denied previously being aware of the message.

The email, Shukan Bunshun said, asked recipients to write that Koizumi was "looking more mature" than before and express mock amazement at his rumoured role in convincing outgoing premier Shigeru Ishiba to step down.

Supporters were also urged to type "don't lose to that opportunistic, fake conservative", in what the magazine called an attempt to undermine the political principles of Koizumi's main rival in next month's party vote, the right-wing Sanae Takaichi.

"Had I been stronger and more dependable, the [aide] wouldn't have worried this much and done any of this. I'm sorry," Koizumi said.