Stray dog to stay where he belongs following nationwide debate

  • August 24 2021 07:00:00

TEKİRDAĞ
Following a small disagreement that turned into a nationwide debate on social media, local authorities in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ’s Çorlu district have decided to keep Köpük, a stray dog who was complained to the municipality to be taken elsewhere, where he lives.

Özay Kaya, a music teacher, expressed his anger by lashing out at his neighbors after a stray dog being cared for by residents in front of his apartment was complained to the local authorities, an incident in which its footage went viral on social media.

In the video, Kaya was seen yelling at some apartment residents, adding that he would “deal” with those who complain about a dog that does no harm to anyone.

Köpük (foam in Turkish) will continue to live in the place where he has been living for two years, according to the statement made by municipality officials following the social media uproar.

The decision that Köpük will not be sent to the shelter made the neighborhood residents and animal lovers happy, especially Kaya.

“I would like to thank the animal associations and Çorlu Mayor Ahmet Sarıkurt for their support in this issue. All the people of the neighborhood, all of Turkey supported us,” Kaya told a state-run Anadolu Agency reporter.

“At the end of this process, Köpük stays with us. I would like to thank everyone,” he added.

