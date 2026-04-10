Stranded seafarers report mental breakdown amid Hormuz standoff

LONDON

Oil tanker crews stranded in the Gulf for six weeks are nearing their breaking point as their psychological resilience is severely strained amid persistent attack risks and uncertainty, seafarers told the Guardian.

An estimated 20,000 seafarers are currently stuck in the region due to escalating tensions involving Iran in and around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping lanes.

Crew members report being anchored for weeks alongside dozens of fully loaded tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, with no clear timeline for departure.

One seafarer, speaking to the British daily, said the psychological pressure has become overwhelming despite efforts to stay resilient. He noted that “minimizing the impact” on mental health has become nearly impossible under the conditions.

Another crew member warned that similar psychological distress is likely widespread across vessels in the area due to prolonged uncertainty and fear.

Workers also described heightened anxiety after reportedly seeing a Kuwaiti tanker that had been attacked and set ablaze by an Iranian missile.

Tensions remain high even after a ceasefire announcement, with continued reports of missile interceptions, drone activity and concerns about underwater mines in surrounding waters involving the Iran and the wider Gulf region.

Some seafarers say they have already resigned due to safety concerns. One crew member stated he gave notice a month earlier, refusing to transit the strait due to what he described as unacceptable risk.

He added that around 90 percent of personnel on his vessel no longer wish to continue the journey.

Helplines have been made available for support, but workers and maritime representatives argue that phone assistance is not enough in such extreme conditions.

Shipping union representative David Appleton told the Guardian that while support systems try to help, the real solution is removing people from the danger zone.

According to a report by Lloyd's List Intelligence, more than 600 large vessels were stuck in the Gulf as of April 9, including around 325 oil tankers, many fully loaded.