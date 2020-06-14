Stranded Algerians’ hotel expenses stir debate

  • June 14 2020 14:42:22

İdris Emen-ISTANBUL
Hoteliers in Istanbul have demanded the Algerian Embassy pay in full the expenses of the Algerians who were stranded in the city and accommodated in hotels after flights were cancelled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 60 Algerians, including tourists, students and professionals, were affected from the cancellations and the embassy helped them settle in 17 hotels in the city.

They stayed in the hotels for days with expenses totaling 3.1 million Turkish Liras (around $455,000).

The embassy paid 1 million liras of the total balance, but since the hotels did not receive the remaining amount, some of the Algerians were evacuated from the venues.

The hotels sent a warning through notaries to the embassy, requesting payment.

“We are working to resolve this problem. The embassy is waiting for an approval from Algerian authorities to make the payment. This is only about red tape,” said Algerian Ambassador Mourad Adjabi.

“Before the pandemic I lived in an apartment and I was planning to return to Algeria in March. But I couldn’t when the pandemic hit. I moved out from my flat due to financial difficulties and settled in a hotel about month ago. I am counting days to go back to my country,” said one of the Algerians.

WORLD World Blood Donor Day observed during pandemic

World Blood Donor Day observed during pandemic

World Blood Donor Day this year once again will be held on June 14, but in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ECONOMY Erdoğan says Turkey provided medical assistance to 125 countries

Erdoğan says Turkey provided medical assistance to 125 countries

Islamic tools offer a “key” to get out of the economic woes the world is now facing, Turkey's president said on June 14.
SPORTS Beşiktaş suffer defeat to Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş suffer defeat to Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş suffered a shocking defeat to Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park in their first Super Lig match after the league resumed play after halting activities due to the coronavirus.