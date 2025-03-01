Story of Göbeklitepe told through animation

ŞANLIURFA
The virtual simulation center contributes to understanding the mystery of Göbeklitepe, a 12,000-year-old site on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Şanlıurfa Director of Culture and Tourism Aydın Aslan said that Göbeklitepe, famous for its T-shaped monolithic pillars adorned with wild animal figures, stands between 3 and 6 meters tall and weighs between 40 and 60 tons. He emphasized that the site is considered the “zero point of history” and has drawn attention with its ancient temple remains.

He noted that the historical site continues to inspire books, films, TV series and animated productions to help people better understand its significance.

Highlighting that the virtual simulation center tells the story of Göbeklitepe's construction and subsequent history through animations, Aslan stated that the center enhances the understanding of the archaeological site’s mysteries.

Emphasizing the center’s importance in helping visitors make sense of the Neolithic era, Aslan said: “The center offers visitors an important narrative, especially regarding the period following the Ice Age and the emergence of Göbeklitepe. The animations and documentary films illustrate key processes, such as the transition from the Ice Age, the nomadic lifestyle of Neolithic hunter-gatherers, the construction of shelters, and eventually, the building of Göbeklitepe."

"This is followed by the transition from hunting and gathering to agriculture and the domestication of animals. Visitors express their satisfaction after experiencing this journey visually and interactively. We recommend that visitors explore the virtual simulation center before seeing Göbeklitepe itself to gain a deeper understanding of the site's origins,” he added.

