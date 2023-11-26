Storms and heavy rain wreak havoc across country

ISTANBUL
After days of warnings from the Turkish State Meteorological Service, storms and heavy rains brought daily life to a standstill across Türkiye.

The torrential rain, which started around 4 a.m. yesterday in Istanbul, affected many districts of the city. The roof of a building in Kağıthane was blown off by the storm, which increased in intensity.

People walking in Taksim Square had difficulty walking due to the storm, while the waves rose meters high on the coast, especially on the coast of Üsküdar.

The storm that hit the Silivri district of Istanbul in the early hours of the morning had a negative impact on life. As the waves rose several meters into the sea, workplaces on the beach were flooded. Trees were uprooted by the storm.

In the western province of İzmir, the sea overflowed and the water merged with the pavement. Citizens stranded in the flooded sea were rescued by the police.

The rain, which intensified overnight in the southern province of Antalya, flooded canals and stranded vehicles on the roads.

Two boats sank in Side, a tourist resort in Antalya's Manavgat district. The storm also affected the city. Some of the fallen trees in many parts of the city fell on cars and some blocked the roads. As a result, many vehicles were damaged.

In the southeastern province of Gaziantep, the downpour that started at night continued in the morning hours. Along with the rainfall, thick fog also affected some parts of the city.

In the western province of Denizli, a strong wind that started around 2 a.m. was particularly strong in the city center. The roof of a building was blown off and trees were uprooted by the wind.

Rain and storms also affected the northwestern province of Bursa. The roof of a house was blown off in the morning. Police and firefighters were dispatched to the area.

