Storm warning issued for Marmara, Aegean regions

ISTANBUL

The Turkish State Meteorology Service (MGM) has issued a yellow-code warning for six provinces, including Balıkesir, Çanakkale, Edirne, İzmir, Kırklareli, and Tekirdağ, as strong winds, known as lodos, are expected to sweep through the Marmara and Aegean regions of Türkiye, bringing the possibility of mud showers due to dust transport.

According to the latest weather forecast, the western parts of the country are expected to experience partly to mostly cloudy conditions with sporadic showers and thunderstorms in the Marmara, Ege (except Afyonkarahisar), western Central Anatolia, and inner parts of the western Black Sea.

Rainfall is expected to be particularly heavy in areas surrounding Çanakkale, Tekirdağ, Edirne, Muğla, and the coastal regions of Aydın. Additionally, fog and localized mist are anticipated in northern and inland areas during morning and night hours. Winds are expected to be predominantly light from the south, occasionally reaching moderate strength, with occasional strong gusts of 40-70 km/h along the southern coasts of the Aegean and the Marmara regions.