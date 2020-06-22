Stoppage-time penalty upsets Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe loses to Kasımpaşa

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Gaziantep GK salvaged a point over Galatasaray with its Romanian Alexandru Maxim's stoppage-time penalty in June 21's Turkish Süper Lig game.

At the Turk Telekom Stadium, Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji scored a goal in the 17th minute to give Gaziantep FK a 1-0 lead, but the Lions responded when Colombian superstar Radamel Falcao put the ball in the net in the 36th minute.

For Galatasaray, French-born Moroccan Younes Belhanda found the net with a close-range shot in the 40th minute as Algerian midfielder Sofiane Feghouli added one more goal in the 66th minute, making it 3-1.

In the 78th minute, Gaziantep FK came back with Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi, while Alexandru Maxim equalized the match with a penalty kick in the stoppage time, 3-3.

Galatasaray’s Ahmet Çalık was sent off with a red card after a foul against Gaziantep FK’s Kenan Özer in the 55th minute.

With this score, Galatasaray is in the fourth spot with 51 points, Gaziantep GK is in the ninth place with 34 points.

In other June 21 games, Fenerbahçe lost to Kasimpasa 2-0, while IH Konyaspor drew with DG Sivasspor 2-2.

Meanwhile, all league games in Turkey are played without fans in response to coronavirus pandemic.

Week 28 results

* Friday

MKE Ankaragücü - Medipol Başakşehir: 1-2

* Saturday

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Gençlerbirliği: 2-0

Yukatel Denizlispor - Beşiktaş: 2-1

BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor - Göztepe: 1-5

* Sunday

Kasımpaşa - Fenerbahçe: 0-2

Galatasaray - Gaziantep FK: 3-3

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Demir Grup Sivasspor: 2-2