Stolen Picasso, Chagall found in basement after 14 years

Stolen Picasso, Chagall found in basement after 14 years

ANTWERP
Stolen Picasso, Chagall found in basement after 14 years

Two paintings by Pablo Picasso and Marc Chagall stolen 14 years ago have been recovered by police during a search of a basement in Antwerp, ARTnews reported on Jan. 18.

The works - Picasso’s portrait “Tête” (1971) and Chagall’s “L’homme en prière” (1970), depicting a man praying - were taken from the home of an art collector in Tel Aviv in 2010. At the time of the theft the works were collectively valued at nearly $1 million, local authorities said in a statement on Jan 16. Both paintings were found in good condition.

Some $680,000 worth of jewelry was also stolen from the collector in the same heist, however the trove remains missing. Authorities were tipped off from a source that a Belgian citizen in Namur, the capital city of the Walloon region, was offering the paintings for sale.

An investigation was launched against the suspect, a 68-year-old Israeli watch dealer, who was tracked to a residence in Namur. A search of his residence, however, uncovered a large sum of money, but not the long-lost works.

“The checks and police resources implemented during 2023 made it possible to establish that the suspect was indeed in possession of the works sought and that he could have them at his home or at the home of one of his relations,” Belgian authorities said in the statement.

“Although confessing to possessing the paintings, the suspect refused to communicate where he had stored them,” the statement added. The investigation eventually led them to the Antwerp residence, where they found the paintings unharmed and still in their original frames.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran says Israel strike kills Guards Syria intel chief, 3 others

Iran says Israel strike kills Guards' Syria intel chief, 3 others
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran says Israel strike kills Guards' Syria intel chief, 3 others

    Iran says Israel strike kills Guards' Syria intel chief, 3 others

  2. 5 dead in Israel strike on Syria targeting 'Iran-aligned leaders'

    5 dead in Israel strike on Syria targeting 'Iran-aligned leaders'

  3. World's biggest iceberg 'battered' by waves as it heads north

    World's biggest iceberg 'battered' by waves as it heads north

  4. Winners Revealed for “TRT World Citizen Awards”

    Winners Revealed for “TRT World Citizen Awards”

  5. Europe to step up ammunition production amid Ukraine warnings

    Europe to step up ammunition production amid Ukraine warnings
Recommended
Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter again, over Rust film death

Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter again, over 'Rust' film death
A first-ever experiment shows pigs might help liver failure

A first-ever experiment shows pigs might help liver failure
Freaky new film debuts as Sundance fest kicks off

'Freaky' new film debuts as Sundance fest kicks off
Rembrandts hometown displays earliest works

Rembrandt's hometown displays earliest works
Tarsus Nature Park a center of attraction

Tarsus Nature Park a center of attraction
Oppenheimer and Poor Things lead the race for BAFTA

'Oppenheimer' and 'Poor Things' lead the race for BAFTA
WORLD Iran says Israel strike kills Guards Syria intel chief, 3 others

Iran says Israel strike kills Guards' Syria intel chief, 3 others

An Israeli strike on Damascus killed the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' intelligence chief for Syria and his deputy as well as two other Guards members on Saturday, Iranian media reported.
ECONOMY US lawmakers avert damaging government shutdown

US lawmakers avert damaging government shutdown

The U.S. Congress green-lit temporary funding on Jan. 18 to thwart a partial government shutdown that threatened the functions of multiple key federal agencies and could have seen thousands of employees sent home without pay.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".