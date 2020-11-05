Step Istanbul to take place with virus measures

ISTANBUL

The second Step Istanbul, Istanbul’s affordable art fair, will take place between Nov. 18 and 22 this year. The fair will take place at Taksim 360, hosting 25 art galleries.

Speaking at a press conference held on Nov. 3, Contemporary Istanbul (CI) Art Fair and the Contemporary Istanbul Foundation (CIF) Vice President Rabia Bakıcı Güreli said that Step Istanbul has become a multidimensional art event hosting art initiatives, galleries and artists.

“We have taken many measures due to the COVID-19 crisis this year. That’s why the fair will also be available on online platforms beginning from Nov. 16,” added Güreli, noting that this year the fair will take place with the sponsorship of Ford Otosan.

CI and CIF president Ali Güreli, Tomtom Designhood President Hakan Kodal and Taksim 360 Gap Construction Deputy General Manager Gonca Özgül also attended the press conference. Both Özgül and Kodal noted the importance of art events supporting artists and art scene.

“This year there will be severe measures taken for COVID-19 and everyone will be entering the fair area with their [Hayat Eve Sığar] HES codes,” said Ali Güreli, referring to a code issued by a Health Ministry smartphone app.

Speaking about adapting to “the new normal,” Güreli said that the world is encountering a new situation and that is what we call “next normal.”

“From now on there will be only next normal and we will adapt accordingly,” he added.

“This year we will host 25 galleries and 250 artists in Step Istanbul. We aim to establish a secure environment for everyone,” said Bakıcı Güreli, adding that it is a must to maintain a sustainable art scene.

This year the event will host Gallery, Anna Laudel Gallery, ART TV Project, ART50.NET, Arton, C.E.P Gallery, Carré D’Artistes Istanbul, De Artium, Faar Art & Design, Ferda Art Platform, Galeri 77, Galeri Binyıl, Galeri Diani, Galeri Fe, Galeri/Miz, GaleriBu, Galleryrooms, Mixer, Mona Galeri, Paper Street Co., PG Art Gallery, Red Art Artopol and Vision Art Platform.

According to the policy adopted by Step Istanbul as the first step of accessible art, the prices of the works will range from 500 Turkish Liras to 20,000 liras.

New media performances, special exhibition projects, gallery visits and webinar programs will also be held within the scope of the event.

Participants under the age of 15 will not be accepted to the event, where university students can enter for free with a limited capacity.