Stellantis, Koç Holding reach agreement on Tofaş

Stellantis, Koç Holding reach agreement on Tofaş

ISTANBUL
Stellantis, Koç Holding reach agreement on Tofaş

Global automaker Stellantis announced on March 1 it had reached an agreement with Türkiye’s Koç Holding aimed at further expanding their joint venture Tofaş, which includes a change of the ownership structure of a local distribution unit.

“Under a new strategic agreement entered into today, Tofaş will acquire the entire share capital of the Stellantis distribution company in Türkiye, Stellantis Otomotiv Pazarlama,” the group said in a statement.

As a result, all Stellantis brands in the country, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Citroen, DS Automobiles, Jeep, Maserati, Opel and Peugeot, will be distributed by Tofaş, Stellantis said.

“To gather all the activities in Türkiye under one single entity (...) will not only allow unprecedented synergies in commercial activities, production and R&D globally, but will also pave the way to offering broader and more efficient products and services,” it added.

As party of the deal, Stellantis will allocate a new production of the “K0” to Tofaş, in both mid-size light commercial vehicle and passenger car versions, planned for five brands, with target production launch from beginning of 2025

Current Doblo production is planned to continue until the start of work on the production lines of the “K0” model in July 2023 and current Fiat Egea/Tipo project will be extended until end of 2025.

“As Koç Group, we have a strong commitment to invest in our country,” Koç Holding CEO Levent Çakıroğlu said.

“This strategic investment, combined with Tofaş’s production volume, export performance and R&D capabilities, is taking the company to new heights in the automotive industry. As the leading automotive company in Türkiye, Tofaş will further expand its goals and strengthen its credentials with this new investment.”

Tofaş is a joint venture of Koç and Stellantis, which was formed in 2021 through the merger of France’s PSA and Fiat Chrysler.

Stellantis Group,

WORLD Biden, Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House

Biden, Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden, Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House

    Biden, Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House

  2. Deadly Greek train crash prompts strike; relatives give DNA

    Deadly Greek train crash prompts strike; relatives give DNA

  3. Lawyer found guilty of killing wife, son in case that captivated US

    Lawyer found guilty of killing wife, son in case that captivated US

  4. Prince Harry loses home on royal estate

    Prince Harry loses home on royal estate

  5. ‘Operation Fortune’ is a by-the-numbers spy caper

    ‘Operation Fortune’ is a by-the-numbers spy caper
Recommended
Kim says N Korea must meet grain production goals ‘without fail’

Kim says N Korea must meet grain production goals ‘without fail’
Poor nations’ cry for help vies for world attention

Poor nations’ cry for help vies for world attention
Repair works continue at damaged İskenderun Port

Repair works continue at damaged İskenderun Port
China manufacturing activity surges in February

China manufacturing activity surges in February
European LNG imports soar 63 pct in 2022: IEA

European LNG imports soar 63 pct in 2022: IEA
Ukraine urges UN, Türkiye to start talks to extend deal

Ukraine urges UN, Türkiye to start talks to extend deal
WORLD Biden, Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House

Biden, Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is visiting the White House on Friday for a private meeting with President Joe Biden as both allies become increasingly vocal about their concerns that China may step off the sidelines and supply weapons to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

ECONOMY Stellantis, Koç Holding reach agreement on Tofaş

Stellantis, Koç Holding reach agreement on Tofaş

Global automaker Stellantis announced on March 1 it had reached an agreement with Türkiye’s Koç Holding aimed at further expanding their joint venture Tofaş, which includes a change of the ownership structure of a local distribution unit.
SPORTS Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Beşiktaş fans threw thousands of toys onto the field from the stands during Beşiktaş’s Spor Toto Super League match against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park.