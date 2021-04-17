Steel exports from Mediterranean region doubles in March

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Steel exports from Turkey's southern Mediterranean Sea region rose 106% in March on an annual basis, reaching $197 million, according to the head of the Mediterranean Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters Association (ADMIB).

Fuat Tosyalı said in a statement that iron exports from the region also increased by 57% in March, with the value of exports at $80 million.

"Despite the problems caused by the pandemic, the exporters adapted to the new conditions with accurate risk assessments thanks to new policies implemented by the government."

Spain was the top importer of Turkish iron and steel, purchasing $25.6 million worth of output, followed by the Netherlands and Egypt with $21.1 million and $19.9 million, respectively.