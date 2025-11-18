Steel Dome's Siper missile hits target in test

Steel Dome's Siper missile hits target in test

ANKARA
Steel Domes Siper missile hits target in test

A missile developed under Türkiye’s Steel Dome air-defense project successfully struck its target in a test launch, Defense Industries Agency (SSB) head Haluk Görgün said on Nov. 18.

In a statement shared on social media, Görgün said “another historic threshold has been successfully crossed” in the country’s long-range air-defense capabilities following the launch at a test site in the Black Sea province of Sinop.

The interceptor is part of the Siper system, developed jointly by defense firms Aselsan and Roketsan along with the Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Institution (TÜBİTAK). The system is intended to shield military units, key infrastructure and major cities from high-altitude, long-range threats, including fighter jets, ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Türkiye launched the Steel Dome project in August 2024 and began initial field deployment this year. The program integrates domestically produced weapons, radars, electro-optical systems, communications equipment and command-and-control units.

“The result achieved today is one of the most concrete indicators of Türkiye's will and engineering might to build its own air defense sky shield,” Görgün wrote.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

    Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

  2. Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

    Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

  3. TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens

    TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens

  4. Russian strikes kill 10 as Zelensky tries to revive peace efforts in Türkiye

    Russian strikes kill 10 as Zelensky tries to revive peace efforts in Türkiye

  5. Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan

    Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan
Recommended
Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky
TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens

TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens
Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan

Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan
Vote set on parliamentary visit to İmralı for talks with Öcalan

Vote set on parliamentary visit to İmralı for talks with Öcalan
Plane crash debris retrieved from Georgia for examination

Plane crash debris retrieved from Georgia for examination
Interior minister signals overhaul of juvenile sentencing

Interior minister signals overhaul of juvenile sentencing
Baby born on Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Manila

Baby born on Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Manila
WORLD Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

Israel launched strikes on southern Lebanon on Wednesday shortly after warning residents to evacuate parts of the region ahead of an operation targeting Hezbollah positions, the army said.

ECONOMY Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Dijitalpark Teknokent, a Turkish technology development zone, launched the 2025 version of its thematic program for financial technologies, named FINEXT, to improve and support local startups.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿