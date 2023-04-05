Statues of female figures damaged once again in Ordu

ORDU

In the northern province of Ordu, the sculptural ensemble of “Three Girls,” has been damaged once more, as one of the statues’ feet was separated from its body.

The sculptures featuring three girls, inspired by a folk song, were placed 17 years ago in the Taşbaşı neighborhood of Altınordu district.

Previously, the statues, which were damaged with graffiti, were taken into care by a sculptor in 2013. In 2016 the head of one of the statues was broken and then replaced.

In November 2022, the foot of one of the statues was separated from its body. Ordu Municipality started work to repair the sculptural ensemble once again.

While the work was ongoing, the statues were once again attacked recently. Unidentified person or persons separated the leg of one of the statues from its body this time.

The municipality reported the situation to the police and an investigation was launched.

The security camera footage in the vicinity is being examined.