Statues of female figures damaged once again in Ordu

Statues of female figures damaged once again in Ordu

ORDU
Statues of female figures damaged once again in Ordu

In the northern province of Ordu, the sculptural ensemble of “Three Girls,” has been damaged once more, as one of the statues’ feet was separated from its body.

The sculptures featuring three girls, inspired by a folk song, were placed 17 years ago in the Taşbaşı neighborhood of Altınordu district.

Previously, the statues, which were damaged with graffiti, were taken into care by a sculptor in 2013. In 2016 the head of one of the statues was broken and then replaced.

In November 2022, the foot of one of the statues was separated from its body. Ordu Municipality started work to repair the sculptural ensemble once again.

While the work was ongoing, the statues were once again attacked recently. Unidentified person or persons separated the leg of one of the statues from its body this time.

The municipality reported the situation to the police and an investigation was launched.

The security camera footage in the vicinity is being examined.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Quake death toll rises to 50,339

Quake death toll rises to 50,339
LATEST NEWS

  1. Quake death toll rises to 50,339

    Quake death toll rises to 50,339

  2. Good Party slams gov’t over economic management

    Good Party slams gov’t over economic management

  3. Türkiye expects solidarity of int'l actors in fight against terror: Erdoğan

    Türkiye expects solidarity of int'l actors in fight against terror: Erdoğan

  4. Türkiye condemns Israeli forces storm into al-Aqsa Mosque

    Türkiye condemns Israeli forces storm into al-Aqsa Mosque

  5. Relief, but some mixed feelings, as Finland joins NATO

    Relief, but some mixed feelings, as Finland joins NATO
Recommended
Flood, landslide risk increased, expert gives critical warning

Flood, landslide risk increased, expert gives critical warning
Istanbul court orders to demolish Hiranur Foundation building

Istanbul court orders to demolish Hiranur Foundation building
Baby handed over to family 50 days after quakes

Baby handed over to family 50 days after quakes
Medal-holder young athletes train in tent city

Medal-holder young athletes train in tent city
Disabled woman gets literacy training in hospital room

Disabled woman gets literacy training in hospital room
Historic Maraş Bazaar reopens as shopkeepers try to return to normal life

Historic Maraş Bazaar reopens as shopkeepers try to return to normal life
WORLD Relief, but some mixed feelings, as Finland joins NATO

Relief, but some mixed feelings, as Finland joins NATO

The selling points of the charming bed-and-breakfast are its century-old buildings, its spacious rooms and its proximity to Russia, a short cross-country ski trip to the east.

ECONOMY Australia bans TikTok on government devices

Australia bans TikTok on government devices

Australia said yesterday it will ban TikTok on government devices, joining a growing list of Western nations cracking down on the Chinese-owned app due to national security fears.

SPORTS Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Ten-man Beşiktaş came from one goal behind to beat Fenerbahçe 4-2 in an Istanbul derby on April 2 night to cut the gap with its rival in the Turkish Süper Lig.