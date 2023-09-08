Stationery products contain poisonous chemicals: Expert

Stationery products contain poisonous chemicals: Expert

ANTALYA
Stationery products contain poisonous chemicals: Expert

Some of the board markers sold in stationary stores and used frequently among students and teachers contain poisonous chemicals which pose a threat to one’s health, a stationary sector representative has warned.

Mehmet Bayrak, president of Antalya Chamber of Photographers, Stationers and Booksellers, pointed out that when buying stationery products, citizens should pay attention to the chemicals in them and their impact on health rather than the price.

Stating that many parents do not pay attention to the contents of the stationery products while shopping for the new academic year, Bayrak stressed that some products containing poisonous material are preferred just because they are cheaper.

Pointing out that cheap permanent markers commonly sold in bulk have warnings on them saying “Contains solvent, harmful to health” or “Cannot be sold or given to children,” the expert said that students using these products are at greater risk of various health problems.

The expert added that harmful chemicals are used not only in markers and backpacks, but also in notebooks and other paint materials, and pointed out that it is important to check whether there are recycled products.

Stating that some recycled paper products can also impair eye health, Bayrak noted that the purchase of licensed products is important in terms of children's health and the durability of the product.

Türkiye,

WORLD North Korea launches new tactical nuclear attack submarine

North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years

    Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years

  2. North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

    North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

  3. Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

    Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

  4. Ex-Trump trade advisor Navarro guilty of contempt of Congress

    Ex-Trump trade advisor Navarro guilty of contempt of Congress

  5. Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India

    Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India
Recommended
Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India

Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India

American explorer trapped 3,000 feet deep in cave awaits difficult rescue

American explorer trapped 3,000 feet deep in cave awaits difficult rescue
Attack on nurse sparks outrage on social media

Attack on nurse sparks outrage on social media
Marmaras pinas offers hope for mucilage recovery

Marmara's pinas offers hope for mucilage recovery
Museum numbers surge in Türkiye, TÜİK data show

Museum numbers surge in Türkiye, TÜİK data show
Turkish students chat with astronaut via radio

Turkish students chat with astronaut via radio
German court rules in favor of dismissed Turkish instructor

German court rules in favor of dismissed Turkish instructor
WORLD North Korea launches new tactical nuclear attack submarine

North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

North Korea has launched its first "tactical nuclear attack submarine" as part of its effort to strengthen its naval force, state media said Friday.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines’ orders for A350-900 reach 40 aircraft

Turkish Airlines’ orders for A350-900 reach 40 aircraft

Türkiye’s national flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, has announced a new order for 10 additional A350-900 aircraft, taking its total for the type to 40, plane maker Airbus has announced.

SPORTS European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

According to data from a prominent service providing platform, the Turkish Women's Volleyball Team's successes on the world stage has raised interest in volleyball nationally, particularly among young girls, and increased the demand for volleyball lessons by 180 percent.