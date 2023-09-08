Stationery products contain poisonous chemicals: Expert

ANTALYA

Some of the board markers sold in stationary stores and used frequently among students and teachers contain poisonous chemicals which pose a threat to one’s health, a stationary sector representative has warned.

Mehmet Bayrak, president of Antalya Chamber of Photographers, Stationers and Booksellers, pointed out that when buying stationery products, citizens should pay attention to the chemicals in them and their impact on health rather than the price.

Stating that many parents do not pay attention to the contents of the stationery products while shopping for the new academic year, Bayrak stressed that some products containing poisonous material are preferred just because they are cheaper.

Pointing out that cheap permanent markers commonly sold in bulk have warnings on them saying “Contains solvent, harmful to health” or “Cannot be sold or given to children,” the expert said that students using these products are at greater risk of various health problems.

The expert added that harmful chemicals are used not only in markers and backpacks, but also in notebooks and other paint materials, and pointed out that it is important to check whether there are recycled products.

Stating that some recycled paper products can also impair eye health, Bayrak noted that the purchase of licensed products is important in terms of children's health and the durability of the product.