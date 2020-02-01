State of emergency body concludes 80 pct of appeals

  • February 01 2020 10:17:08

ANKARA
Turkey’s presidential commission examining state of emergency appeals said on Jan. 31 that 80 percent of applications concerning measures taken after a defeated coup attempt in July 2016 has been concluded.

Turkey’s Inquiry Commission on the State of Emergency measures in a report gave details of applications about he establishment of the commission and all activities from the data analysis system created to the evaluation criteria, from the detection of illegal activities of FETÖ to decision samples.

The commission received 126,300 applications so far and it concluded around 80% of them within two years, said the report.

According to the report, the commission has taken 101,500 decisions as of January 31, said the report.

Some 10,200 of the applications were accepted, while 91,300 were rejected. There are 24,800 pending applications, it said.

“Judiciary, national police, civil services, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), the National Intelligence Organisation (MİT), and some special institutions are accepted as secret places by FETÖ,” it said.

Members of FETÖ in the institutions such as national police, Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and MİT generally operate under civil imams who are not connected to the relevant institution and these service units have a cell structuring, the report added.

Since the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Turkey, Turkish institutions, including the military, have been working to find and expel elements of FETÖ.

A two-year state of emergency -- which was declared following July 15, 2016 defeated coup -- was lifted on July 20, 2018.

The coup attempt left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

 

