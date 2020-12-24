State Meteorological Service declares yellow warning for 11 provinces

ISTANBUL

The Turkish State Meteorological Service has declared a yellow warning for 11 provinces in the east, stressing to take precautions against the heavy snow on early Dec. 23.



According to the meteorologists, heavy snow is expected in the Black Sea provinces of Giresun, Trabzon, Rize and Artvin, and in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Diyarbakır, Batman, Siirt, Bitlis, Şırnak, Hakkari and Van.



The term “yellow warning” in meteorology denotes that “the weather is dangerous” and that “the residents should be careful of the weather conditions.”



Besides the yellow warning to Turkey’s east, the State Meteorological Service has warned about the possibility of frost in some provinces.



The State Meteorological Service has also warned about the likelihood of rainy weather conditions in the western and Central Anatolian provinces.



The officials have also made a call to the residents of Istanbul to feel safe about the weather until the New Year’s.



“No snow is expected in Istanbul,” the officials said.