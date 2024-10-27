State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar

ISTANBUL

Assets linked to the criminal organization led by controversial televangelist Adnan Oktar have been transferred to Türkiye's state treasury following a final court ruling.

An Istanbul court’s verdict on the organization regarding 215 defendants — including 72 currently imprisoned — was finalized on Nov. 16, 2022.

The Court of Appeals reviewed and upheld the sentence earlier this year, which includes over 8,400 years of prison time for Oktar. His convictions include founding and managing a criminal organization, sexual abuse, obstruction of the right to education and deprivation of liberty.

As part of the ruling, both movable and immovable assets were seized after evidence showed they had been acquired through illegal activities.

Confiscated items include firearms, ammunition and other materials used in the organization’s alleged criminal operations.

Authorities reported seizing approximately 1.04 million Turkish Liras ($30,330), along with $52,391 and 30,365 euros, as well as other foreign currencies linked to the organization.

Several companies associated with Oktar’s group were also seized after it was found their income contributed to the organization. The state additionally confiscated 61 vehicles and multiple properties in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş, Üsküdar, Sarıyer, Kartal and Tuzla districts.

The total value of the transferred assets is estimated to be around 2 billion liras ($58,320).

The high court further upheld sentences for 12 individuals identified as key leaders within the organization, as well as terms for 78 defendants convicted on charges ranging from 18 years and nine months to 351 years and nine months.

Meanwhile, the investigation detailed how Oktar’s organization allegedly coerced victims’ consent for actions within the group through "deceptive practices aimed at concealing its true motives."