Starship-like yacht anchors off Bodrum

MUĞLA

Galaxy of Happiness, the world’s second-largest trimaran that looks like a starship, has anchored off the southwestern province of Muğla’s Bodrum district.

The $33 million yacht drew the attention of all passers-by along Tilkicik Bay.

The superyacht, with a length of 53.32 meters, has a beam of 17.44 meters and a draft of 1.46 meters.

The yacht’s builder is Latitude from Latvia, which delivered it to the owner in 2016.

The owner of the Galaxy of Happiness is a mystery. The owners of the yachts mostly come to light in secondhand sales, but the trimaran has not been on sale since its delivery.

“The identities of the people at the yacht sunbathing all day have been a matter of curiosity,” İhlas News Agency reported on Aug. 3.

Galaxy of Happiness, which can accommodate up to 6 guests, is listed as number 743rd in the ranking of the largest yachts in the world.

The trimaran is built from a combination of fiberglass and carbon fiber and ensures a maximum speed of 28 knots thanks to the twin 2600hp engines.