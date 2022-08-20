Stargazers gather at Saklıkent Observatory

  • August 20 2022 07:00:00

Stargazers gather at Saklıkent Observatory

Mert Gökhan Koç – ANTALYA
Stargazers gather at Saklıkent Observatory

Around 750 astronomy enthusiasts, selected by lot among 3,500 applicants, have gathered at Saklıkent Observatory in the southern province of Antalya to stargaze and observe the planets within the scope of a sky observation festival.

“This is a marvelous place to observe the skies,” Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said at the opening ceremony of the festival held by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK).

Saklıkent Observatory sits on an upland some 2,500 meters above sea level. The first observation festival in the country was held in Saklıkent in 1998.

When asked about the ages of the participants in the observation festival, an official replied, “Between 20 and 40.”

“The interesting part was that the youngest person applying to enter the fest was 1 year old, and the oldest was 72,” the official added.

The festival started on Aug. 18 and will end on Aug. 21.

observation post,

TÜRKIYE At least 16 killed in pileup traffic accident in Gaziantep

At least 16 killed in pileup traffic accident in Gaziantep
MOST POPULAR

  1. Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

    Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

  2. Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

    Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

  3. EBRD provides loan to May Seed

    EBRD provides loan to May Seed

  4. Putin to allow inspectors to visit Russia-occupied nuclear plant

    Putin to allow inspectors to visit Russia-occupied nuclear plant

  5. Hadraawi, ‘Shakespeare of Somalia,’ dies aged 79

    Hadraawi, ‘Shakespeare of Somalia,’ dies aged 79
Recommended
At least 16 killed in pileup traffic accident in Gaziantep

At least 16 killed in pileup traffic accident in Gaziantep
Finland to host talks with Türkiye, Sweden over NATO bid

Finland to host talks with Türkiye, Sweden over NATO bid

‘Ministry extending efforts to conserve flamingos in Lake Tuz’

‘Ministry extending efforts to conserve flamingos in Lake Tuz’
Giant firms vie to recruit visually impaired Turkish woman

Giant firms vie to recruit visually impaired Turkish woman
Four PKK terrorists neutralized: Ministry

Four PKK terrorists neutralized: Ministry
Rise in infections behind new COVID-19 variants: Expert

Rise in infections behind new COVID-19 variants: Expert
WORLD Several dead as Somali forces battle Al-Shabaab at besieged hotel

Several dead as Somali forces battle Al-Shabaab at besieged hotel

At least eight civilians have been killed in a militant attack on a popular hotel in the Somali capital, an official said on Aug. 20, as security forces continued to battle gunmen barricaded inside.
ECONOMY Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.
SPORTS ‘Brotherhood’ winner of 5th Islamic Solidarity Games: Minister

‘Brotherhood’ winner of 5th Islamic Solidarity Games: Minister

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has expressed that “brotherhood” stood out as the winner of the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games held in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, which hosted 4,200 international athletes.