Stargazers gather at Saklıkent Observatory

Mert Gökhan Koç – ANTALYA

Around 750 astronomy enthusiasts, selected by lot among 3,500 applicants, have gathered at Saklıkent Observatory in the southern province of Antalya to stargaze and observe the planets within the scope of a sky observation festival.

“This is a marvelous place to observe the skies,” Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said at the opening ceremony of the festival held by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK).

Saklıkent Observatory sits on an upland some 2,500 meters above sea level. The first observation festival in the country was held in Saklıkent in 1998.

When asked about the ages of the participants in the observation festival, an official replied, “Between 20 and 40.”

“The interesting part was that the youngest person applying to enter the fest was 1 year old, and the oldest was 72,” the official added.

The festival started on Aug. 18 and will end on Aug. 21.