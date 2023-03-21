‘Stability, easy access to credit key factors of Türkiye’s real estate sector’

ISTANBUL

Financial stability and easy access to credit facilities are key factors for Türkiye to be an important player in the real estate sector, states CEO of an international construction company in the U.S.

The country is a strategic market in terms of real estate industry as it serves a bridge connecting the east and west, said Abrar Sheriff, CEO and International President of Turner Construction Company, which is globally renowned for its project management of large-scale iconic developments including three of the worlds’ tallest buildings such as Burj Khalifa and Makkah Royal Clock Tower Taipei.

Pointing out that the country’s real estate sector is quite promising, Sheriff noted that his company recently signed a new contract for a housing complex consisting of about 1,000 houses.

Noting that the main motivation behind initiations of the company in Türkiye is its dynamic characteristic, Sherrif said, “Financial stability and easy access to credit facilities are key factors in Türkiye’s real estate sector.”

“As Türkiye’s market is extremely dynamic and can offer a variety of investment opportunities, we are aware that some arrangements have already been made to address these key issues, and we hope to see the results in the near term,” Sherrif expressed.

The country’s growing population, strong engineering infrastructure, highly skilled labor, and construction materials supply chain advantage makes it a promising and attractive market for international construction, he added.