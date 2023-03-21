‘Stability, easy access to credit key factors of Türkiye’s real estate sector’

‘Stability, easy access to credit key factors of Türkiye’s real estate sector’

ISTANBUL
‘Stability, easy access to credit key factors of Türkiye’s real estate sector’

Financial stability and easy access to credit facilities are key factors for Türkiye to be an important player in the real estate sector, states CEO of an international construction company in the U.S.

The country is a strategic market in terms of real estate industry as it serves a bridge connecting the east and west, said Abrar Sheriff, CEO and International President of Turner Construction Company, which is globally renowned for its project management of large-scale iconic developments including three of the worlds’ tallest buildings such as Burj Khalifa and Makkah Royal Clock Tower Taipei.

Pointing out that the country’s real estate sector is quite promising, Sheriff noted that his company recently signed a new contract for a housing complex consisting of about 1,000 houses.

Noting that the main motivation behind initiations of the company in Türkiye is its dynamic characteristic, Sherrif said, “Financial stability and easy access to credit facilities are key factors in Türkiye’s real estate sector.”

“As Türkiye’s market is extremely dynamic and can offer a variety of investment opportunities, we are aware that some arrangements have already been made to address these key issues, and we hope to see the results in the near term,” Sherrif expressed.

The country’s growing population, strong engineering infrastructure, highly skilled labor, and construction materials supply chain advantage makes it a promising and attractive market for international construction, he added.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE World donates 6 bln euros for Türkiye’s quake relief

World donates 6 bln euros for Türkiye’s quake relief
LATEST NEWS

  1. World donates 6 bln euros for Türkiye’s quake relief

    World donates 6 bln euros for Türkiye’s quake relief

  2. Ukraine hints it hit Russian missiles in occupied Crimea

    Ukraine hints it hit Russian missiles in occupied Crimea

  3. In Trump case, NY grand jury appears near end of its work

    In Trump case, NY grand jury appears near end of its work

  4. Japan, China leaders visit rival capitals in Ukraine war

    Japan, China leaders visit rival capitals in Ukraine war

  5. ‘Floating toilets’ help lake-dwelling poor

    ‘Floating toilets’ help lake-dwelling poor
Recommended
India eases leasing rules to address aircraft shortages

India eases leasing rules to address aircraft shortages
Boosted by war, German arms maker joins DAX index

Boosted by war, German arms maker joins DAX index
Wheat falls 1.3 pct, corn down as Black Sea grain deal extended

Wheat falls 1.3 pct, corn down as Black Sea grain deal extended
US Fed to balance banking woes, inflation in next rate decision

US Fed to balance banking woes, inflation in next rate decision
Thousands protest in Portugal to demand higher wages

Thousands protest in Portugal to demand higher wages
Quake damage in agriculture hits 24 bln liras

Quake damage in agriculture hits 24 bln liras
WORLD Ukraine hints it hit Russian missiles in occupied Crimea

Ukraine hints it hit Russian missiles in occupied Crimea

Ukraine's military intelligence agency reported what appeared to be a brazen attack late Monday on Russian cruise missiles being transported by train in the occupied and illegally annexed Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula.

ECONOMY Wheat falls 1.3 pct, corn down as Black Sea grain deal extended

Wheat falls 1.3 pct, corn down as Black Sea grain deal extended

Chicago wheat and corn futures slid yesterday, with prices under pressure after a deal to export grains from war-torn Ukraine was extended over the weekend, easing some of the concerns over global supply.
SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.