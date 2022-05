Sri Lanka PM quits after violent clashes

COLOMBO

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned Monday, his spokesman said, shortly after violent clashes between his supporters and anti-government protesters left 78 people wounded.

The 76-year-old sent his letter of resignation to his younger brother President Gotabaya Rajapaksa clearing the way for a "new unity government", spokesman Rohan Weliwita said.