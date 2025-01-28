Squid Game sparks concern in schools as children mimic games

Beyazıt Şenbük – ISTANBUL

The release of the second season of the South Korean series Squid Game has reignited concerns about its influence on children.

The violent games depicted in the series are reportedly being imitated in schools, where students modify the rules to fit their environment and penalize the weakest participant with physical punishment.

These incidents have raised alarms among educators and psychologists, who are witnessing the troubling effects firsthand.

The series, which gained global popularity in 2021, features traditional childhood games like tug-of-war and “Red Light, Green Light,” but with a deadly twist: Losing results in death.

According to some teachers, children who watch the series have started recreating these games during recess, with the losers subjected to physical aggression.

Research shows that exposure to violent scenes can diminish emotional responses that typically curb aggressive behavior in children.

Speaking to the daily Hürriyet, Developmental Psychologist Irmak Kerimoğlu explained, “In the series, participants play these seemingly simple childhood games to win a large cash prize, often at the expense of others’ lives. While adults might rationalize the violence as a game result, children interpret it differently. They may perceive harming others within a game as acceptable. For example, hitting a peer outside of the context of the game might feel wrong, but when framed as part of the game’s rules, it becomes normalized.”

The influence of the series extends beyond games. Children have been seen wearing Squid Games costumes and playing with merchandise inspired by the show. Experts urge parents to keep children away from such products and to monitor their media consumption.

Bahçeşehir College issued a statement to parents emphasizing the risks posed by violent content.

“Social media challenges inspired by Squid Game and similar shows pose a significant risk to children and adolescents. It is crucial to monitor digital content and ensure controlled use of technological devices,” the statement read.