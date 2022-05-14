Spoonmaker’s Diamond not stolen, missing or replaced: Official

  • May 14 2022 07:00:00

Spoonmaker’s Diamond not stolen, missing or replaced: Official

ISTANBUL
Spoonmaker’s Diamond not stolen, missing or replaced: Official

İlhan Kocaman, an official from the Directorate of National Palaces in charge of Topkapı Palace, has refuted claims about the Spoonmaker’s Diamond circulating on social media that it was missing, with a press conference held in front of the priceless jewelry.

“We believe these baseless claims aim to undermine tourism, at a time the number of visitors are returning to pre-pandemic levels,” Kocaman said while speaking to reporters in front of the display of the diamond on May 12.

Recently, allegations that “the priceless diamond had disappeared or replaced by a false one” stormed social media.

“We preserve it under all kinds of security measures required by the museum. This issue has been speculated about before. There is never a case of forgery. The diamond has been on display in this hall for 32 months,” he added.

The 86-carat Spoonmaker’s Diamond, also known as “Kaşıkçı Diamond,” adorned with 49 diamonds in double rows, is considered the fourth largest diamond of its kind in the world.

The surrounding separate brilliants give it “the appearance of a full moon lighting a bright and shining sky amidst the stars.”

It is not known with any certainty how the diamond came to Istanbul’s Topkapı Palace. It hangs in a glass case on the wall of the Imperial Treasury section of Topkapı’s “Conqueror’s Pavilion.”

Turkey, spoonmakers diamond, stolen,

TURKEY President Erdoğan meets Qatars emir in Istanbul

President Erdoğan meets Qatar's emir in Istanbul
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey not in favor of Finland, Sweden’s admission to NATO: Erdoğan

    Turkey not in favor of Finland, Sweden’s admission to NATO: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey slams US over Syria move

    Turkey slams US over Syria move

  3. Many Turkish cities hit air pollution limits, warns Greenpeace

    Many Turkish cities hit air pollution limits, warns Greenpeace

  4. Torrid summer months expected in Turkey: Experts

    Torrid summer months expected in Turkey: Experts

  5. Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head

    Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head
Recommended
President Erdoğan meets Qatars emir in Istanbul

President Erdoğan meets Qatar's emir in Istanbul
Turkey’s ports welcome 54 cruise ships in January-April

Turkey’s ports welcome 54 cruise ships in January-April
Torrid summer months expected in Turkey: Experts

Torrid summer months expected in Turkey: Experts
Turkish investors return to Ukraine

Turkish investors return to Ukraine
CHP plans Istanbul rally after Kaftancıoğlu given prison sentence

CHP plans Istanbul rally after Kaftancıoğlu given prison sentence
Turkey not in favor of Finland, Sweden’s admission to NATO: Erdoğan

Turkey not in favor of Finland, Sweden’s admission to NATO: Erdoğan

WORLD Musk sends mixed messages on Twitter deal, pressuring shares

Musk sends mixed messages on Twitter deal, pressuring shares

Elon Musk sent mixed messages on May 14 about his proposed Twitter acquisition, pressuring shares of the microblogging platform amid skepticism on whether the deal will close.
ECONOMY Soft economic landing may be out of Fed’s control: Powell

Soft economic landing may be out of Fed’s control: Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, fresh off winning Senate confirmation for a second term earlier in the day, acknowledged for the first time on May 12 that high inflation and economic weakness overseas could thwart his efforts to avoid causing a recession.
SPORTS Over 600 athletes to race at ‘Tahtalı Run To Sky’

Over 600 athletes to race at ‘Tahtalı Run To Sky’

Some 618 athletes from 18 countries will compete in the “Tahtalı Run To Sky” races sponsored by Corendon Airlines in the southern province of Antalya’s Kemer district between May 13 and 15.