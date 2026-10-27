SPK raises investor thresholds, extends fund deadline

SPK raises investor thresholds, extends fund deadline

ANKARA
SPK raises investor thresholds, extends fund deadline

 

Türkiye’s Capital Markets Board (SPK) raised financial thresholds for qualified investors on Oct. 26 and extended the deadline for investment funds to comply with portfolio and investment limits to Jan. 31, 2027.

For clients applying for professional status, the total financial asset threshold rose from 10 million Turkish Liras to 50 million liras.

The trading volume threshold increased from 5 million liras to 25 million liras.

The changes also apply to qualified investor requirements linked to professional client rules.

An exemption for investors buying units in real estate and venture capital investment funds was abolished, making them subject to the general thresholds.

Existing investors who obtained their status through financial criteria must provide written or electronic evidence to their investment firm that they meet the requirements.

Those who fail to do so will be limited to selling their holdings in instruments reserved for qualified investors.

Citing recent market developments, the SPK also scrapped interim compliance deadlines of Oct. 31 and Nov. 30 for funds’ portfolio and investment limits.

Full compliance, previously required by Dec. 31, is now due a month later.

The board removed a provision in its fund guide covering exemptions for financial instruments of public institutions and their affiliates, while preserving corresponding provisions in the underlying regulations.

Separately, the SPK temporarily suspended the capital market activities of Tera Portföy and Pusula Portföy and expanded the liquidation of their funds.

The decision covers investment funds, including real estate and venture capital funds, outside the liquidation orders issued on Sept. 17.

Türkiye İş Bankası will handle the liquidation of Tera’s funds, while Ziraat Bank will oversee Pusula’s.

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