‘Spiritual scams’ target ancient site of Göbeklitepe

Salim Uzun - ŞANLIURFA
The ancient site of Göbeklitepe in southeastern Türkiye, renowned for housing the civilization's oldest known structures, has recently become a focal point for individuals seeking to monetize "spiritual coaching" and so-called psychological healing sessions.

Both the press and social media posts have recently highlighted a growing trend of individuals organizing tours to this archaeological marvel, known as the "zero point of history" and believed to host the earliest religious rituals, for a fee.

Numerous videos depicted participants weeping, ostensibly due to the cathartic release from their traumas during these so-called sessions in Göbeklitepe, with many exploiting these situations to make money.

One individual, who claims that Göbeklitepe is an "alien airport," is charging an exorbitant fee of 69,000 Turkish Liras for promises of healing phobias and traumas — promises that are wholly unrealistic.

In response, numerous psychiatrists denounced these individuals as charlatans, urging an immediate cessation of their activities.

Archaeologists have similarly voiced their disapproval, stressing that such deceptive practices are incongruent with the scientific and historical significance of the ancient site.

"If you compile their posts, you’d end up with a tome of fabrications. But there isn’t a single credible source among them. Are you receiving divine revelations? Are you in communication with aliens? These structures were not energy-gathering monuments; it’s all lies. They claim to make discoveries," stated Havva İşkan Işık, a faculty member of the Archaeology Department at Akdeniz University and the head of the Patara excavation team.

Işık emphasized that these activities embolden illegal excavators, causing tangible harm to the site's image and integrity.

"Searching for mysteries behind every stone, declaring that 'Here lies the secret' for even the most mundane carvings, emboldens treasure hunters to dynamite the artifacts. This situation is tragically comical. These structures were not erected for you to visit, play music, cry or extend your hands to draw energy," she asserted.

Işık underscored that many of her colleagues are perturbed by the exploitation of these ancient sites and called for an end to such activities in historical locations.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has recently taken action over explosive use of ancient sites, requesting social media organizations to monitor and block posts by treasure hunters who broadcast their illegal excavations on social media.

Treasure hunters carry out illegal excavations in various areas and take high-definition videos and photographs to gain followers and sell metal detectors under the pretense of finding staged artifacts for the first time.

