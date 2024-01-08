Spike in winter virus cases overwhelms ICUs

ISTANBUL

At least 200 to 300 patients are admitted to intensive care units in Istanbul daily as cold weather exacerbates viral infections, leading to a serious shortage of beds, experts warn, calling for enhanced health care resources and vaccination efforts to combat the surge.

"This problem was present in Istanbul at all times of the year, and there was already a shortage of beds, " said Dr. Ertuğrul Oruç, the head of the Istanbul Chamber of Medicine.

"The pressure increased when COVID, influenza and seasonal flu were also included. Long queues are forming due to the current bed distribution,” he said.

"With the increase in viral infections, the demand for intensive care units has increased due to pneumonia, respiratory failure and sepsis, especially in patients with chronic diseases and impaired immune systems. Particularly in Istanbul, intensive care units are calling to make requests for beds but get a negative response. There is an average of 300 intensive care requests per day,” said Professor Dr. Tuğhan Utku, president of the Turkish Intensive Care Association.

"The intensity in intensive care units is due to flu, COVID-19 and RSV outbreaks. The end of December and the first week of January is when RSV is at its highest. COVID-19 cases are still high. The risky group and those over the age of 65 should get their last dose of vaccine,” Professor Dr. Mehmet Ceyhan said.

‘Intensive care units completely full’

"According to the information received from our colleagues, the number of patients admitted to the emergency room with COVID, influenza and RSV infections increased by about 50 percent in December,” Professor Dr. Ayşen Yavru said.

“The intensive care bed occupancy rate is close to 100 percent. Admissions are generally of people suffering from pneumonia and viral-bacterial infections, and most of them are accompanied by renal failure. Patients in poor general condition, over 80 years of age and end-stage cancer patients are also hospitalized in intensive care,” she added.

‘Experts warn of epidemic’

Professor Dr. Ersin Aksay drew attention to the recent intensity seen in emergency services and warned of an epidemic.

"As a matter of fact, we did not experience this outbreak much during the COVID-19 period due to the use of masks. However, we see a serious increase in flu and cold cases due to the decrease in the use of masks. Most of the patients we have seen recently come with complaints of runny nose, high fever and cough,” he said.