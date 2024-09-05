Special team joins search for missing girl in Diyarbakır

DİYARBAKIR
A special team from the capital Ankara has arrived in the southeastern city of Diyarbakır to assist in the search for 8-year-old Narin Güran, who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Narin disappeared on the afternoon of Aug. 21, prompting a search by her family and local authorities.

The subsequent investigation took a significant turn after a sample found in the car of the girl's uncle matched her DNA.

This marks the most concrete evidence shared with the public since the search began.

The uncle, also the headman of the family's neighborhood, has been detained as authorities continue their probe.

Search teams are now focusing on the 12-minute window between 6:47 p.m., when Narin was last seen on a security camera with a friend, and 6:59 p.m., when her uncle left the village, daily Sabah reported on Sept. 5.

As part of the investigation, Narin’s elder brother was also initially detained after bite marks were discovered on his arm.

However, forensic analysis conducted in Istanbul failed to confirm if the marks were from Narin, and the brother has since been released.

