Speaker begins party tour after parliament's anti-terror report

Speaker begins party tour after parliament's anti-terror report

ANKARA
Speaker begins party tour after parliaments anti-terror report

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş has begun a series of visits to political leaders following the delivery of a final report by a commission overseeing the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

Kurtulmuş first met Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on Feb. 24.

"I thank the esteemed party leader for his extraordinary support in this process. His guiding and constructive approach has set an example not only for his own party but for all political parties," Kurtulmuş said after the visit, speaking to journalists alongside Bahçeli.

The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission finalized its work on Feb. 18, presenting a 60-page report outlining proposed "democratization" steps and legal reforms under the project. The report received 47 “yes” votes from the 50 commission members present, with two “no” votes and one abstention.

Later in the day, Kurtulmuş is scheduled to meet main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel, as well as Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) co-chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan.

The speaker is also scheduled to visit the New Path bloc on Feb. 25, followed by meetings with officials from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Momentum behind the initiative increased after jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan issued a call that prompted the terror group to begin disarming. A first batch of members publicly destroyed weapons in July, and PKK later announced it would withdraw from Turkish territory in October.

The İYİ (Good) Party remains the only major political party boycotting the initiative and declined to send representatives to the commission.

During a weekly address to MHP lawmakers in parliament earlier in the day, Bahçeli reiterated that Öcalan’s call for disarmament should apply to all PKK-linked structures, including the umbrella organization Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK).

"The dissolution of the organization's top structure must be ensured immediately," he said.

"Since the Feb. 27 call is a democratic threshold that supports and encourages peaceful endeavors, how will the issue of the status of the PKK's founding leadership be addressed?... This discussion should be conducted sincerely, and a conclusion that is in line with reasonable reason and conscience should be reached in a short time."

tour,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Workplace equality exists nowhere: World Bank

Workplace equality exists nowhere: World Bank
LATEST NEWS

  1. Workplace equality exists nowhere: World Bank

    Workplace equality exists nowhere: World Bank

  2. Honda suspends operations in western Mexico amid violence

    Honda suspends operations in western Mexico amid violence

  3. HSBC says its net income fell $1.8 bln to $21.1 bln in 2025

    HSBC says its net income fell $1.8 bln to $21.1 bln in 2025

  4. Germany's Merz arrives in China for talks on trade, security

    Germany's Merz arrives in China for talks on trade, security

  5. Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham

    Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham
Recommended
Ashes of archaeology pioneer scattered over ancient tumulus in Antalya

Ashes of archaeology pioneer scattered over ancient tumulus in Antalya
Satellite radar detects 230-kilometer high stress fault line in eastern Türkiye

Satellite radar detects 230-kilometer high stress fault line in eastern Türkiye
Turkish scientists grow tomatoes in simulated moon, Mars soil

Turkish scientists grow tomatoes in simulated moon, Mars soil
Reporting mechanism to target mining accidents

Reporting mechanism to target mining accidents
Parents of teen driver face up to 10 years in Istanbul hit-and-run

Parents of teen driver face up to 10 years in Istanbul hit-and-run
Putin warns of possible attack on gas pipelines to Türkiye

Putin warns of possible attack on gas pipelines to Türkiye
Turkish F-16 crashes in northwest Türkiye, pilot killed

Turkish F-16 crashes in northwest Türkiye, pilot killed
WORLD Iran says deal within reach ahead of US talks

Iran says deal 'within reach' ahead of US talks

Iran's foreign minister declared Tuesday that a deal to avoid a military clash with the United States was within reach, two days before talks between the foes were due to resume in Geneva.

ECONOMY Workplace equality exists nowhere: World Bank

Workplace equality exists nowhere: World Bank

Full workplace equality does not exist anywhere in the world and only a tiny fraction of women live in countries with a labor market that comes close to it, the World Bank said.
SPORTS Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham

Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham

Fenerbahçe travels to the United Kingdom on Feb. 26 to face a defensive "red alert" and a three-goal deficit as it takes on Nottingham Forest in the second leg of a Europa League playoffs clash.  
﻿