SpaceX to launch Turkey's 1st indigenous communications satellite

ANKARA

Turkey's first indigenous communications satellite Turksat 6A, which is planned to be completed in 2022, will be launched by the U.S.-based space firm SpaceX.

After analyzing many companies' offers and options, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, which is the “best option” in terms of both technical, administrative, and financial aspects, was chosen, Adil Karaismailoğlu, the Turkish transport and infrastructure minister, said in a press release on Friday.

Türksat and SpaceX have also signed an agreement in this regard, he added.

The minister noted the satellite's production, integration and test phases are conducted in Space Systems Assembly, Integration and Test (AIT) Center.

The project will make Turkey one of the 10 countries that can produce its own communications satellite, he underlined.

The satellite is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2023.

Previously, the Turksat 5A satellite was also launched by SpaceX in January 2021.