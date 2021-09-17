SpaceX to launch Turkey's 1st indigenous communications satellite

  • September 17 2021 13:53:24

SpaceX to launch Turkey's 1st indigenous communications satellite

ANKARA
SpaceX to launch Turkeys 1st indigenous communications satellite

Turkey's first indigenous communications satellite Turksat 6A, which is planned to be completed in 2022, will be launched by the U.S.-based space firm SpaceX.

After analyzing many companies' offers and options, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, which is the “best option” in terms of both technical, administrative, and financial aspects, was chosen, Adil Karaismailoğlu, the Turkish transport and infrastructure minister, said in a press release on Friday.

Türksat and SpaceX have also signed an agreement in this regard, he added.

The minister noted the satellite's production, integration and test phases are conducted in Space Systems Assembly, Integration and Test (AIT) Center.

The project will make Turkey one of the 10 countries that can produce its own communications satellite, he underlined.

The satellite is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2023.

Previously, the Turksat 5A satellite was also launched by SpaceX in January 2021.

TURKEY Erdoğan vows to win polls with People’s Alliance in 2023

Erdoğan vows to win polls with People’s Alliance in 2023
MOST POPULAR

  1. Only 20 decks of Çanakkale Bridge left to be united

    Only 20 decks of Çanakkale Bridge left to be united

  2. Turkey eyes $7.5 bln in property sales to foreigners

    Turkey eyes $7.5 bln in property sales to foreigners

  3. Visiting Sultanahmet Mosque enormous experience, says Obama

    Visiting Sultanahmet Mosque enormous experience, says Obama

  4. Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

    Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

  5. EU, Turkey to work together on climate crisis

    EU, Turkey to work together on climate crisis
Recommended
Erdoğan vows to win polls with People’s Alliance in 2023

Erdoğan vows to win polls with People’s Alliance in 2023
President reappoints Erbaş as head of Presidency of Religious Affairs

President reappoints Erbaş as head of Presidency of Religious Affairs
Greek Cyprus is violating diplomatic ethical rules: TRNC

Greek Cyprus is violating diplomatic ethical rules: TRNC
EU, Turkey to work together on climate crisis

EU, Turkey to work together on climate crisis
500 endangered reptiles to be monitored from satellite

500 endangered reptiles to be monitored from satellite
Medical student studies at library he once worked as laborer

Medical student studies at library he once worked as laborer
WORLD California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees

California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees

Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning on Sept. 16 in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada.

ECONOMY Turkeys short-term external debt stock at $125.3 bln in July

Turkey's short-term external debt stock at $125.3 bln in July

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock stood at $125.3 billion at the end July, according to data released on Sept. 17. 
SPORTS Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League Group E match on Sept. 16. 