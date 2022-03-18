Space telescope’s image of star gets photobombed by galaxies

  • March 18 2022 07:00:00

Space telescope’s image of star gets photobombed by galaxies

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
Space telescope’s image of star gets photobombed by galaxies

NASA’s new space telescope has gazed into the distant universe and shown perfect vision: a spiky image of a faraway star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies.

The image released on March 16 from the James Webb Space Telescope is a test shot -not an official science observation- to see how its 18 hexagonal mirrors worked together for a single coordinated image taken 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away from Earth. Officials said it worked better than expected.

Last month, NASA looked at a much closer star with 18 separate images from its mirror segments.

Scientists said they were giddy as they watched the latest test photos arrive. NASA’s test image was aimed at a star 100 times fainter than the human eye can see, 2,000 light-years away. A light-year is nearly 6 trillion miles (9.7 trillion kilometers).

The shape of Webb’s mirrors and its filters made the shimmering star look more red and spiky but the background really stole the show.

“You can’t help but see those thousands of galaxies behind it, really gorgeous,” said Jane Rigby, Webb operations project scientist.

Those galaxies are several billions of years old. Eventually, scientists hope Webb will see so faraway and back in time that it will only be “a couple hundred million years after the Big Bang,” she said.

The first science images won’t come until late June or early July.

The $10 billion Webb, successor to the nearly 32-year-old Hubble Space Telescope, blasted off from South America in December and reached its designated perch in January.

ARTS & LIFE Pop royalty from Sting to Madonna denounce Russian war

Pop royalty from Sting to Madonna denounce Russian war
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

    Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

  2. Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece

    Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece

  3. Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

    Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

  4. Red sky indicates bad weather on way, says expert

    Red sky indicates bad weather on way, says expert

  5. Erdoğan to attend NATO summit

    Erdoğan to attend NATO summit
Recommended
Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas’s fatal attraction

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas’s fatal attraction
Pop royalty from Sting to Madonna denounce Russian war

Pop royalty from Sting to Madonna denounce Russian war
Star Russian dancer quits Bolshoi over war

Star Russian dancer quits Bolshoi over war
Turkey’s first puppet opera on Mersin stage

Turkey’s first puppet opera on Mersin stage
Netflix tests charging a fee to those sharing accounts

Netflix tests charging a fee to those sharing accounts
First Turkish music opera to go on stage

First Turkish music opera to go on stage
WORLD Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

Mehmet Öz, warding off criticism from a key rival in Pennsylvania’s heated Republican primary race for U.S. Senate, said late March 16 that he will renounce his dual citizenship in Turkey if he is elected, as the expensive campaign took on a harder and more personal edge.
ECONOMY Firms fleeing Russia could hunker down in Turkey: US executive

Firms fleeing Russia could hunker down in Turkey: US executive

Turkey could grab the opportunity to attract hundreds of U.S. companies leaving the Russian market over Moscow’s military offensive against its neighbor, Ukraine, a senior U.S. business executive has said.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes Europa League miracle against Barça

Galatasaray eyes Europa League miracle against Barça

Istanbul club Galatasaray will host Spanish giant Barcelona in a Europa League last 16 match on March 17, hoping to beat the odds.