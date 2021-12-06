Southern provinces record sharp rise in new virus cases

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s southern provinces have recorded the sharpest increase in weekly COVID-19 cases, data given by a top senior official has shown.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca disclosed the weekly figures of COVID-19 cases throughout the country recorded between Nov. 20 and 26.

The figures show that the southern province of Osmaniye had 600 cases per 100,000 people, while neighboring Adana and Hatay provinces followed it with 416 and 347, respectively.

The southern province of Mersin recorded 345 cases per 100,000 people.

In Turkey’s largest and most populous provinces, Istanbul led again with 287 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, while the capital Ankara recorded 202 cases and the Aegean province of İzmir recorded 70 cases.

“The number of cases fell below 20,000 with great efforts and dedication. Making this permanent depends on our determination to fight,” Koca tweeted.

Koca also stressed that jabs should be made immediately and precautions should not be compromised.

New Year ‘warning’

Meanwhile, Mustafa Necmi İlhan, a member of Turkey’s Coronavirus Science Board, warned against the disease to those who will be in crowded environments on New Year’s Eve.

“We witness that people are more enthusiastic and careless in entertainment venues,” İlhan said, adding that the probability of being infected and getting sick is higher if care is not taken.

The expert also recalled that it is necessary to pay attention to social distancing as much as possible in order to stay protected not only from COVID-19 but also from other respiratory diseases.

“I believe that ventilation, mask-wearing, vaccinating, or completing the missing doses will both be in people’s favor and will reduce the number of coronavirus cases in our country,” he said.

Noting that there are millions of people who did not have a third dose yet despite they are eligible, İlhan stressed that it would be the right approach for these citizens to have their third dose as soon as possible if they were eager to socialize more.