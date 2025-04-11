South Korea's disgraced Yoon quits presidential residence

SEOUL
South Korea's impeached ex-leader Yoon Suk Yeol embraced supporters as he left the presidential residence in the capital Seoul on Friday, after being stripped of his duties.

The ousted politician hugged and shook hands with some in the crowd, as people clutched "Yoon Again" placards, before departing in a police-led convoy.

The 64-year-old was stripped of all power and privileges last week by the Constitutional Court over his disastrous December 3 martial law declaration.

The attempt shocked the country, with soldiers deployed to parliament, but lasted just hours.

Yoon on Friday thanked his supporters for "defending freedom and sovereignty", as they have braved freezing temperatures to protest in recent months.

"Even in the bitter cold, your warmth and dedication brought comfort, and I carry that memory deeply in my heart," Yoon said in a statement released by his lawyers.

"Now, I return to being an ordinary citizen of the Republic of Korea, and I will seek a new path in service of our country and our people," he added.

Hundreds more Yoon champions were waiting to welcome him home to Seoul's Seocho district, with some clutching flowers.

"Mr and Mrs President, thank you for your service -- from the residents' association," read a banner near the entrance to his apartment complex.

"I would vote for him again if I had to, but I am worried about the security," said one of his neighbours, who gave only her surname Lee.

"Last time, the security and separate elevators were annoying. Also what is he going to do with all his pets?" she told AFP.

The ex-president currently has 11 cats and dogs.

Despite leaving the presidency behind, Yoon still faces a criminal trial on insurrection charges over his martial law declaration.

The country is meanwhile readying for presidential polls on June 3, with opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung the frontrunner.

Lee on Friday announced his policy roadmap and declared he would help South Korea recover from the recent political turmoil.

He narrowly lost to Yoon in the 2022 presidential election but staged a political comeback as leader of the main opposition, despite a career overshadowed by legal woes including ongoing trials.

