South Korean enters North in rare defection

  • January 02 2022 19:13:00

South Korean enters North in rare defection

SEOUL
South Korean enters North in rare defection

An unidentified person entered North Korea from the South on New Year’s Day, the military in Seoul said yesterday, a rare breach of the heavily fortified border between the neighbors.

Years of repression and poverty in North Korea have led more than 30,000 people to flee to the South in the decades since the Korean War, but crossings in the other direction are extremely rare.

The person was detected by surveillance equipment in the Demilitarized Zone, which divides the Korean peninsula, at 9:20 pm local time on Jan. 1, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said yesterday. It sparked a search operation by the military, but to no avail. “It was confirmed the person crossed the Military Demarcation Line into the North,” it added.

The person has not been identified yet, a JCS official told reporters, adding South Korean authorities sent a message to the North yesterday regarding the incident.

No unusual activity by the North Korean military has been detected, he said.

In 2020, North Korean troops shot dead and burned the body of a South Korean fisheries official Pyongyang said had illegally crossed the maritime border.

In the same year, a North Korean who had defected to the South three years earlier sneaked back across the heavily fortified border.

His crossing prompted North Korean officials to put the border city of Kaesong under lockdown over fears he may have the coronavirus.

The vast majority of North Korean who escape first go to China before making their way to the South, usually via another country.

Only a few have dared to cross the DMZ, which is riddled with landmines and has a heavy military presence on both sides.

ARTS & LIFE Shelter locates pet owners post-tornado

Shelter locates pet owners post-tornado
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s virtual lands sold in scramble in metaverse world

    Istanbul’s virtual lands sold in scramble in metaverse world

  2. Turkish-Armenian writer Sevan Nişanyan arrested in Greece

    Turkish-Armenian writer Sevan Nişanyan arrested in Greece

  3. Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair

    Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair

  4. Mountaineer who unfurled Turkish Cypriot flag in Antarctica dies

    Mountaineer who unfurled Turkish Cypriot flag in Antarctica dies

  5. ‘Work on Kanal Istanbul to accelerate in 2022’

    ‘Work on Kanal Istanbul to accelerate in 2022’
Recommended
US removes three African states from trade pact

US removes three African states from trade pact
Ukrainian soldier killed as tensions with Moscow soar

Ukrainian soldier killed as tensions with Moscow soar
Mass migration from small cities batters Balkan countries

Mass migration from small cities batters Balkan countries
Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants

Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants
Prince Andrew cant halt lawsuit with domicile claim, judge says

Prince Andrew can't halt lawsuit with domicile claim, judge says

Israeli jets hit targets in Gaza after rocket fire

Israeli jets hit targets in Gaza after rocket fire
WORLD US removes three African states from trade pact

US removes three African states from trade pact

President Joe Biden’s administration announced on Jan. 1 that it had excluded Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from a U.S.-Africa trade agreement, saying the actions of the three governments violated its principles.
ECONOMY Food disruptions feared in UK as new Brexit rules kick in

Food disruptions feared in UK as new Brexit rules kick in

New post-Brexit custom rules for goods arriving from the European Union to Britain took on Jan. 1, and a leading food industry body has warned that the new border controls could lead to food shortages.

SPORTS Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Earning road victories against other top NBA teams is quickly becoming a habit for Golden State.