South Korea declares 7-day mourning over 179 deaths in plane crash

South Korea declares 7-day mourning over 179 deaths in plane crash

SEOUL
South Korea declares 7-day mourning over 179 deaths in plane crash

The South Korean government declared seven days of national mourning on Sunday following a deadly plane crash that killed 179 people while two crew members were rescued, according to local media.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok made the announcement at an emergency safety meeting hours after a passenger jet crashed, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"We extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in this unexpected tragedy," Choi said.

The country's Finance Ministry has announced that memorial altars will be built at the crash site as well as in 17 cities and provinces.

Public officials will wear mourning ribbons as a mark of respect for the victims, the ministry added.

A Boeing 737-800 operated by Jeju Air carrying 181 passengers, including six crew, caught fire during landing after reportedly experiencing landing gear issues around 9.07 a.m. local time (0007GMT) in Muan County, 288 kilometers (179 miles) southwest of Seoul on Sunday morning.

The plane skidded along the ground without landing gear and crashed into a concrete wall before bursting into flames with a deafening explosion.

The twin-engine Boeing aircraft, returning from Bangkok, veered off the runway and collided with a fence before slamming into a wall in a fiery explosion.

south korea,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

    Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

  2. Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

    Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

  3. Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

    Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

  4. Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months

    Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months

  5. Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine

    Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine
Recommended
Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation
Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

Israel unveils boost to international PR budget
Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine

Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine
Trinidad and Tobago declares state of emergency over gang violence

Trinidad and Tobago declares state of emergency over gang violence
Mideast wraps up tumultuous year, braces for hope, uncertainty in 2025

Mideast wraps up tumultuous year, braces for hope, uncertainty in 2025
Venezuela fines TikTok over viral challenge deaths

Venezuela fines TikTok over viral challenge deaths
US Treasury says was targeted by China state-sponsored cyberattack

US Treasury says was targeted by China state-sponsored cyberattack
WORLD Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday said it transferred educational institutions linked with FETÖ terrorist organization in the country to the state-run Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF).
ECONOMY Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Türkiye’s economy in 2024 experienced one of its most transformative years in recent memory, marked by critical policy adjustments aimed at tackling inflation and stabilizing markets.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿