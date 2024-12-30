South Korea declares 7-day mourning over 179 deaths in plane crash

SEOUL

The South Korean government declared seven days of national mourning on Sunday following a deadly plane crash that killed 179 people while two crew members were rescued, according to local media.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok made the announcement at an emergency safety meeting hours after a passenger jet crashed, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"We extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in this unexpected tragedy," Choi said.

The country's Finance Ministry has announced that memorial altars will be built at the crash site as well as in 17 cities and provinces.

Public officials will wear mourning ribbons as a mark of respect for the victims, the ministry added.

A Boeing 737-800 operated by Jeju Air carrying 181 passengers, including six crew, caught fire during landing after reportedly experiencing landing gear issues around 9.07 a.m. local time (0007GMT) in Muan County, 288 kilometers (179 miles) southwest of Seoul on Sunday morning.

The plane skidded along the ground without landing gear and crashed into a concrete wall before bursting into flames with a deafening explosion.

The twin-engine Boeing aircraft, returning from Bangkok, veered off the runway and collided with a fence before slamming into a wall in a fiery explosion.