Sources mobilized to help flooding victims: Erdoğan

  • July 23 2021 15:04:00

Sources mobilized to help flooding victims: Erdoğan

RİZE
Sources mobilized to help flooding victims: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 23 pledged more aid for Turkey’s flood-hit Black Sea region and announced that they would construct 550 houses in four districts most affected by the flood.

“In the first stage, we will build a total of 550 buildings for the structures that were affected by the flood disaster on July 15 and are at risk of disaster across Rize,” Erdoğan said, addressing a crowd in Güneysu district of his hometown, Rize province.

The Housing Development Administration (TOKİ) started the project studies in the four districts most affected by the flood, Erdoğan said.

“We will build our local houses with barns and warehouses in the villages, and our houses in the center will not exceed three-four floors,” he added.

Some 3 million Turkish Liras ($350,000) have already been delivered for the region’s relief, and support for rent and relocation has been provided to the flood victims in Rize, the president said.

He noted that 665 buildings are at risk of flooding in Rize. “While this area is being evacuated, we are realizing our projects to heal the wounds.”

“Water is supplied to the entire disaster area, and there is no problem in drinking water, energy, or communication,” he added.

So far, 2,860 personnel, including 328 members of search and rescue teams and 705 vehicles, have carried out works in Rize alone, Erdoğan said, adding almost all of the 426 roads that were closed due to the floods opened to traffic.

The president emphasized that in recent years the world has witnessed increasing global warming, which causes severe weather events. “You are watching what is happening in Germany, Belgium, France and in every region of the world,” he stated, noting that no country can protect itself from natural disasters.

He warned that people often prepare for their own disaster if not live in harmony with nature.

Erdoğan called on the locals of Rize not to construct five to 10-floor buildings on the hillsides, warning against landslides.

His government was able to resolve years old construction problems with the support of TOKİ and minimized these problems, Erdoğan said.

“We did not allow our plateaus, stream beds, mountains and rivers to be invaded by distorted structures. We created oases in the city with public gardens. Today, everyone with conscience and understanding appreciates Turkey’s achievements in urbanization and infrastructure. Wherever they live in our country, our citizens find their state by their side,” Erdoğan stated.

arhavi,

TURKEY Sources mobilized to help flooding victims: Erdoğan

Sources mobilized to help flooding victims: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Number of expats in Turkey triples

    Number of expats in Turkey triples

  2. Turkey does first exports of 'kamikaze drone' Kargu

    Turkey does first exports of 'kamikaze drone' Kargu

  3. Population in resort towns skyrocket

    Population in resort towns skyrocket

  4. Ghost town Varosha awaiting to reopen

    Ghost town Varosha awaiting to reopen

  5. Istanbul enjoys strong tourist activity

    Istanbul enjoys strong tourist activity
Recommended
Turkey seeks change in climate change agreement

Turkey seeks change in climate change agreement
Search, rescue efforts continue after migrant boat sinks off Crete

Search, rescue efforts continue after migrant boat sinks off Crete
Turkey aims to establish peace in Afghanistan: Parliament speaker

Turkey aims to establish peace in Afghanistan: Parliament speaker
EU lost its credibility on Cyprus issue, says Turkish foreign minister

EU lost its credibility on Cyprus issue, says Turkish foreign minister
Number of expats in Turkey triples

Number of expats in Turkey triples
Yachts race for parking spot in tourism hotspot Bodrum

Yachts race for parking spot in tourism hotspot Bodrum
WORLD Tokyo Games start with 5,700 athletes on parade

Tokyo Games start with 5,700 athletes on parade

Some 5,700 out of the 11,000 athletes that have been registered, attended a parade at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

ECONOMY Istanbul enjoys strong tourist activity

Istanbul enjoys strong tourist activity

Tens of thousands of people left Istanbul for resort towns to spend the long Eid al-Adha holiday in the country’s Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, but the megacity is enjoying strong interest from international tourists.

SPORTS Ahmed Musa joins Fatih Karagümrük

Ahmed Musa joins Fatih Karagümrük

Ahmed Musa on July 22 joined Istanbul’s VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük from Nigerian football club Kano Pillars.