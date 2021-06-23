Sotheby's diamond auction marks another bitcoin milestone

  • June 23 2021 07:00:00

Sotheby's diamond auction marks another bitcoin milestone

LONDON-Reuters
Sothebys diamond auction marks another bitcoin milestone

A rare pear-shaped diamond that is expected to fetch up to $15 million can be bought at auction next month using cryptocurrencies, Sotheby's announced on June 21.

Sotheby's said it would be the first time a diamond of such size has been offered for public purchase with cryptocurrency. No other physical object of such high value has previously been available for sale with cryptocurrency, the auction house added.

The 101.38-carat pear-shaped flawless diamond, dubbed The Key 10138, is one of just ten diamonds of more than 100 carats ever to come to auction, only two of which were pear-shaped.

It carries a pre-sale estimate of $10 million - $15 million and will be sold on July 9 in Hong Kong. Bitcoin or ether, along with traditional money, will be accepted as payment.

"This is a truly symbolic moment. The most ancient and emblematic denominator of value can now, for the first time, be purchased using humanity's newest universal currency," Patti Wong, chairman of Sotheby's Asia, said in a statement.

Cryptocurrencies have had a volatile year, with explosive growth and major tumbles. In the United States, the National Republican Congressional Committee last week said it will accept donations in cryptocurrency; El Salvador this month became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.

Sotheby's in May sold a Banksy for $12.9 million in the first instance of a work of physical art sold by a major auction house that was bought with cryptocurrency.

Sotheby's said that the past year has seen strong demand for white diamonds, jewels and other luxury items, particularly from younger people, including those in Asia.

The name of the colorless diamond - Key 10138 - is intended to reflect the integral role that keys occupy in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Pear-shaped diamonds are among the most sought-after. The 530 carats Cullinan 1 diamond, which forms part of Britain's Crown Jewels, is the most famous example.

The top price paid for a colorless diamond at auction was a 118.28-carat oval that went for $30.8 million at Sotheby's in Hong Kong in 2013, with a record price per carat of $260,252.

WORLD 4 Khashoggi killers received paramilitary training in US: Report

4 Khashoggi killers received paramilitary training in US: Report
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russian tourists return to Turkey after flights resume

    Russian tourists return to Turkey after flights resume

  2. Istanbul home to most affluent households

    Istanbul home to most affluent households

  3. Turkey to drop curfews starting July 1

    Turkey to drop curfews starting July 1

  4. It’s time for EU to take concrete steps: Erdoğan

    It’s time for EU to take concrete steps: Erdoğan

  5. US to seek extradition of Turkish businessman over money laundering charges

    US to seek extradition of Turkish businessman over money laundering charges
Recommended
Italian director on world tour explores Istanbul

Italian director on world tour explores Istanbul
Father of ‘Red Mask’ draws for collectors

Father of ‘Red Mask’ draws for collectors
Historical bath to open to tourism

Historical bath to open to tourism
Turkey ‘may return to Eurovision in 2022’ after years of absence

Turkey ‘may return to Eurovision in 2022’ after years of absence
Foreign artists in Turkey hold concert on World Refugee Day

Foreign artists in Turkey hold concert on World Refugee Day
Cult statues under restoration in oldest oracle center

Cult statues under restoration in oldest oracle center
WORLD 4 Khashoggi killers received paramilitary training in US: Report

4 Khashoggi killers received paramilitary training in US: Report

Four Saudi operatives who were part of a hit team that murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi received paramilitary training from a private US company approved by the State Department, according to a report on June 22. 

ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $1 bln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $1 bln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed around 8.36 billion Turkish liras ($1 billion) from domestic markets, according to an official statement on June 22. 
SPORTS Turkey manager Güneş sorry for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey manager Güneş 'sorry' for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey's EURO 2020 journey ended without any point after losing against Switzerland 3-1 in their last Group A match on June 20 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.