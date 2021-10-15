Son hits bullseye with scratch card father threw into wastebasket

TOKAT

A man in the Black Sea province of Tokat has won 200,000 Turkish Liras ($21,920) from a scratch card that his father had thrown into the wastebasket, thinking that there was no lottery prize.



“I don’t know why I did it, but I felt it in my bones to check the wastebasket and look at the scratch card once again,” Mustafa Aydınoğlu, 24-year-old son, told the Demirören News Agency.



In a surprising incident, 48-year-old patisserie owner İlyas Aydınoğlu bought two cards on the road to the shop. Scratching on one of the cards and seeing that there was no prize, he threw both cards into the wastebasket and left the shop, leaving it to his son.



“I don’t know why but the cards came to my mind instantly, and I took them out of the trashcan. Then I checked the cards and realized that we had won the prize,” Mustafa Aydınoğlu said.



“My son called and said, ‘Why did you throw the cards away? We won 200,000 liras.’ I ran to the shop, and it was indeed true,” the father said, expressing that what a coincidence it was.